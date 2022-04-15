ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Family Escapes Westhaven House Fire Early Friday Morning

By Press Release
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Franklin, TN – A family of five escaped a fire that significantly damaged their Westhaven home early this morning. Firefighters were dispatched to the 4,000-square foot, two-story home on Stonewater Blvd....

williamsonsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Fire destroys Laurel house early Wednesday morning

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An early morning fire heavily damaged a vacant house in Laurel. The Laurel Fire Department received a call from the 911 dispatch of a structure fire at 820 South 6th Avenue at 3:34 a.m. Battalion Chief Timothy Tisdale, Shift Commander A, dispatched three engine companies: E-1,...
LAUREL, MS
KEYC

2,500 hogs killed in early morning barn fire

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Deputies and firefighters responded to a large barn fire early Thursday morning. It happened in the 11000 block of 55th St. SE in Eyota Township. A driver on I-90 saw the fire and called it in to the Eyota Fire Department at 3:30 a.m. The...
EYOTA, MN
Eyewitness News

Families displaced after early morning fire in Hartford, officials say

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two families are displaced after a fire early Saturday morning in Hartford. Hartford fire officials say the fire was at a building on Heath Street in the Parkville neighborhood. The fire was first called in around 3:08 a.m., said Hartford Fire District Chief Mario Oquendo...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Franklin, TN
Accidents
City
Franklin, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Franklin, TN
Crime & Safety
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
WBTV

Wood shop destroyed in early-morning Huntersville fire

Ramp closures expected overnight through parts of Charlotte. Homicide investigation underway in southeast Charlotte. A man was pronounced dead at the scene at Crosspoint Circle. RAW VIDEO: Delivery driver rescues child following highway accident. Updated: 15 hours ago. RAW VIDEO: Delivery driver rescues child following highway accident. Atrium garnishes tax...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Guinea Pig#Cat#Accident#Franklin Fire Marshal#Franklin Fire Department
CBS Denver

Man Killed In Serious Easter Sunday Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say one man died in a crash at 14th Avenue and Syracuse Street on Sunday afternoon. Investigators say a driver heading north on Syracuse St. ran a red light and hit another vehicle heading east on 14th Ave. (credit: CBS) The passenger, an unidentified man, in the vehicle which was hit died at the scene. Both drivers survived, however the suspect driver was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries. The victim’s vehicle rolled over There were no other passengers involved. It’s not clear if alcohol and/or speed are factors, nor is it clear if any of the occupants were wearing seatbelts. Police have not said whether the suspect driver will face charges.
DENVER, CO
KETV.com

Omaha fire investigating Saturday morning house fire

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha fire investigators are working to figure out what caused a house fire. The fire happened at a home in 2900 block of Charles Street near 30th. Officials said the call came in about 1:16 Saturday morning. When crews arrived at the scene, the home had...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
News On 6

Firefighters Respond To Early Morning House Fire In NW OKC

Oklahoma City Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire in northwest OKC. Crews responded to the home located near Council Road and Reno Avenue. around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning. According to crews, flames were seen coming out of all four sides of the house. Officials say...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Independent

Nathan Fleetwood missing: Body found in search for man, 21, who disappeared after night out

A body has been found in the search for a 21 year-old man who disappeared after a night out three weeks ago.West Mercia Search and Rescue recovered a body from the River Severn in Shrewsbury on Friday.Mr Fleetwood was last seen on a night out in Shrewsbury, Shropshire on Sunday 27 March. Formal identification has yet to take place and his family have been informed.He was seen in the town centre at around 2.30am after leaving Albert’s Shed on Barker Street, wearing a white t-shirt with a black hoodie, and black jeans and white Nike trainers.It is believed Mr Fleetwood...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wave 3

Neighboring homes damaged in early morning fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was treated after a fire in the Germantown neighborhood that damaged two homes. Asst. Chief Terence Delaney of the Louisville Fire Department said crews were called to the 1200 block of Reutlinger Ave. just before 5 a.m. The first under arrived in less than five minutes to find two neighboring homes on fire.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KMOV

Woman escapes house fire in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman escaped a fire in her North St. Louis county home overnight. Fire officials said the fire started in the garage of the home in the 1700 block of Nemnich. The woman was able to make it out of the home safely. No injuries...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Williamson Source

Cause of Sevier County County Wildland Fire Determined

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s (TDA) Agricultural Crime Unit (ACU) completed its investigation into the cause of two recent Sevier County wildland fires. “Based on the results of our origin and cause investigation, it was determined the two large wildland fires were caused by downed power lines,” ACU Captain Greg Whitehead said. “The high winds that took down the power lines to spark the fires also fueled the progression of the fires.”
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy