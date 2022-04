White collar industries are just starting to embrace the apprenticeship -- and some businesses say it's the future of entry-level employment. Apprenticeships have long been associated with trade industries, like manufacturing and construction. Now they're growing in popularity in the tech field, where recruiters are struggling to fill open roles. "In the past year, there's been a lot more momentum," as companies face labor shortages in key technology jobs, and apprenticeships offer a means for cultivating in-house or entry-level talent, says Jennifer Carlson, co-founder and executive director of Apprenti, a Seattle-based business that helps companies roll out their own apprenticeship programs.

