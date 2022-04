Announcing the arrival of the CAC 29th Anniversary Show on display until May 14. The Anniversary show is a juried and judged exhibit. First, pieces are submitted by artists for juror selection. Carnegie had 87 pieces submitted. The three-member jury selected 69 pieces from 37 artists to be in the show. Nebraska and Colorado are represented among the artists. There are seven media categories including: oil and acrylic; watercolor and gouache; pastel, ink, pencil; mixed media; photography; three-dimensional; and youth. Once judged we will announce the winners in all categories.

ALLIANCE, NE ・ 24 DAYS AGO