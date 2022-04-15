ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets unveil statue honoring Hall of Famer Tom Seaver

The Mets at long last unveiled their statue honoring Tom Seaver Friday at Citi Field.

Mets broadcaster Howie Rose called honored Seaver during the ceremony, calling the Hall of Famer the greatest Met ever.

"This is a tremendous day for baseball and a terrific day for the Mets and our fans," said Mets owner Steve Cohen.

The ceremony came just ahead of the Mets home opener.

