ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House announces return of tours for the public

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nyuiQ_0fAODJtu00

Public tours of the White House are back.

On Friday, the Biden-Harris administration announced public tours will initially be available from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m on Fridays and Saturdays. This excludes federal holidays or unless otherwise noted.

All White House tours are free of charge.

Requests for public tours are scheduled on a first come, first served basis, and must be submitted through a Member of Congress and their Congressional Tour Coordinator.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police: Woman's body found in duffel bag on street in Queens

Police are investigating after the body of a 51-year-old woman was found on the street Saturday morning in Queens. Officers say they received reports of a suspicious bag with blood on it at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway. When they arrived, they found the body of...
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White House#Biden
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
WUSA9

White House brings back Easter Egg Roll for first time since pandemic began

WASHINGTON — The White House Easter Egg Roll is back in full swing in 2022 after a two-year pandemic hiatus. This year's Easter tradition will kick off on April 18. Interested participants must apply online for tickets, as there is a lottery to participate. Young people can be entered from Friday, March 25 to Thursday, March 31, at which point the lottery will close.
WASHINGTON, DC
CNBC

Russia may rethink Black Sea strategy after sinking of warship Moskva; Germany seizes world's largest yacht tied to Russian billionaire

This has been CNBC's live blog covering updates on the war in Ukraine. [Follow the latest updates here.]. A Russian warship stationed in the Black Sea has sunk, according to a Russian state-owned media report. Earlier in the day, the flagship missile cruiser from the Black Sea fleet was hit by a Ukrainian missile attack and evacuated, according to Ukrainian authorities.
MILITARY
News 12

FREEZE WATCH: Cold overnight, rain returns Monday evening

A freeze watch will be in effect overnight for parts of Westchester and Rockland counties, according to Storm Watch Team meteorologist Meredith Garofalo. MONDAY: WEATHER TO WATCH -- Dry and chilly to start. Sun gives way to clouds into the afternoon and evening. Highs around 54. Rain moves in after 8 p.m. Some rain may be heavy at times. This will be a short-lived round of rain and generally only impact overnight travelers. Lows around 41.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

66K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy