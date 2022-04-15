White House announces return of tours for the public

Public tours of the White House are back.

On Friday, the Biden-Harris administration announced public tours will initially be available from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m on Fridays and Saturdays. This excludes federal holidays or unless otherwise noted.

All White House tours are free of charge.

Requests for public tours are scheduled on a first come, first served basis, and must be submitted through a Member of Congress and their Congressional Tour Coordinator.