Clarksburg, WV

West Virginia police news: Clarksburg woman accused of overdosing while caring for 1-year-old baby

By Matt Harvey MANAGING EDITOR
WVNews
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A woman was charged Friday with felony child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious injury, as she was accused of overdosing in a bathroom on presumed heroin while caring for a 1-year-old baby. Shanique Symone Joyner, 25, of Clarksburg, was charged...

