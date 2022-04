You’ll probably have to wait for a table when you roll up to this walk-in-only spot in Noe Valley. It’s tiny inside, with just a few seats at the bar and a couple of dining room tables (there is also parklet seating). But when you finally sit down and the friendly staff starts bringing out perfect pieces of fatty tuna or yellowtail belly nigiri, you’ll know the wait was worth it. We also come to Saru for the more basic sushi rolls, like sweet potato tempura or the tuna maki, and specialty ones like the White Out (seared escarole and garlic ponzu sauce)—and they’re all worth getting to share. Rolls are under $15, making this a great spot for an affordable sushi dinner.

