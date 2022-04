Pokemon Go will be celebrating Sustainability Week with an all-new in-game event. The event will kick-off on Wednesday April 20th at 10 a.m. local time, and will see the introduction of Oranguru in the game. Pokemon Go's Season of Alola has been centered on Pokemon that first appeared in Sun and Moon, and Oranguru is no exception! The Normal/Psychic-type Pokemon was exclusive to Moon version, while Sun players were able to snag Passimian, instead. Oranguru does not currently have an evolved form, so players won't have to worry about banking up Candies!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO