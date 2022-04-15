ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

76ers' Jaden Springer: Back with NBA club

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Springer was recalled from the G League by the 76ers on Friday, Ky...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Was So Good In College, His Coach Had To Sit Him So He Wouldn't Demoralize The Starters By Beating Them In Practice

The NBA is full of stories when it comes to its biggest legends, the greats all have a plethora of amazing anecdotes from the time they started playing basketball. While the majority of their careers have come in the league, college was a formative time for a lot of brilliant players, and the stories from then provide insight into how these players became the personalities they did. Larry Bird is no exception.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Steph Curry’s Daughter, Riley, Goes Viral

Back in 2015, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry’s daughter Riley famously stole the show at a press conference during the 2015 NBA Finals. Fast forward nearly seven years later and Riley is still going to her dad’s games, but she’s not a baby anymore. She’s still getting noticed though.
NBA
CBS Philly

Fans React To Sixers Dominating Toronto Raptors In Game 1 Behind Tyrese Maxey’s Historic Night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers started their playoff run on the right track. They took down the Raptors, 131-111,  in Game 1 at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night.  Tyrese Maxey scored 38 points and became the youngest player in Sixers history to score at least 30 points in a playoff game in the win.  It was a playoff party inside Wells Fargo and fans packed the house. “There’s nothing like a Sixers playoff game,” one fan said. Sixers fans came ready for playoff basketball in South Philly. “A little nervous, Toronto is a tough team,” Kenny Powell said.  For Pete Branco, Game 1...
NBA
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Games#The G League#The Delaware Blue Coats#Sixers
Reuters

Tyrese Maxey powers 76ers in rout of Raptors

Tyrese Maxey poured in a postseason career-high 38 points and the Philadelphia 76ers earned their first home win over the Toronto Raptors this season in a 131-111 romp in Saturday’s opener of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. Joel Embiid snatched a game-high 15 rebounds to complement 19 points...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-double against Raptors

Embiid finished with 19 points (5-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and one block over 37 minutes during Saturday's 131-111 win over Toronto. The center was a one-man wrecking crew for the 76ers, and not in the good way -- he elbowed Khem Birch (face) in the first quarter and sent the Raptor into the concussion protocol, then stepped on Scottie Barnes' ankle in the fourth. Embiid also reeled off his 12th straight double-double though, and he's averaging 32.4 points, 13.8 boards, 3.3 assists, 1.6 blocks, 1.3 threes and 1.2 steals over that stretch.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Not available to pitch in Toronto

Houck disclosed to the media Sunday that he's unvaccinated against COVID-19, meaning he won't be eligible to pitch during the Red Sox's upcoming series in Toronto that runs from April 25 through 28, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. "I'm definitely bummed that I won't be able to make that start," said Houck, who would have been in line to take the hill for the April 26 game. "But the starts that I am able to make, I plan on giving 100 percent for this team, if not more, so."
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Lifted from Saturday's game

Bryant exited Saturday's game against the Cubs due to tightness in his quadriceps, Kyle Newman of The Denver Postreports. Bryant was pulled in the sixth inning as a precaution with Colorado holding a comfortable 8-1 lead. The issue doesn't sound serious, as manager Bud Black said after the game it's possible Bryant doesn't miss additional time. Even if Bryant is forced to miss Sunday's game, it doesn't sound as if a stint on the injured list will be needed.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Heads to bench

Wisdom will sit Friday against the Rockies. Wisdom will sit for the second time in the season's first seven games, missing out on a potential Coors Field start. He's started the season very poorly, going 1-for-21 with 11 strikeouts. Jonathan Villar will take over at third base.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Padres' Wil Myers: Sitting again Saturday

Myers (thumb) remains on the bench for Saturday's game against Atlanta. Per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Myers skipped batting practice Friday due to a thumb issue and didn't end up getting into the game. Whether or not he's available off the bench Saturday is not yet clear. Matt Beaty will pick up a start in right field.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy