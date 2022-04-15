ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M&M’s x Adidas Forum Low 84 Unveiled: Official Photos

By Alexander Cole
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdidas has always been creative with its collaborations. The brand isn't afraid to go all out with the brands they link up with, and that is certainly the case as they have come through with a brand new sneaker with the likes of candy company M&Ms. They...

Related
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Appears In A Lush “Pro Green”

Nike’s going heavy on the premium Air Max releases this Spring, but we’re not complaining one bit. Arriving at retailers now is this new Air Max 90 “Pro Green” featuring a mix of materials that aren’t quite common on the silhouette. The interior lining appears plusher than normal with a mesh-like, while the tongue is completely reconstructed with a canvas twill and a modified AIR MAX logo treatment in lettering.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Set For May 23rd Release

In late September 2021, mock-up images surfaced depicting two pairs of the Nike Air Force 1 Mid by Off-White. While Virgil Abloh never confirmed the shoes were to release while he was still alive, sneaker leakers have since rumored spring and summer launch dates for the duo. Recently, the “Black”-colored pair emerged via new images ahead of a May 23rd release date.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The “We’ll Take It From Here” Collection To Include An Air Max 90

The Nike Air Max 90 is unquestionably one of the most beloved silhouettes currently offered by the Swoosh. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s design appeared in a spring-ready colorway as part of the “we’ll take it from here” collection. As with other Nike Sportswear propositions boasting the lineup’s...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

3D Swooshes Surface Across The Nike Air Max Plus 3

Over the course of the past few months, 3D Swooshes have proliferated across multiple Nike staples. The Air Max Plus 3 is the latest to feature said design, doing so along a colorway just as simple as its similarly-branded counterparts. Save for the “Volt” detailing along the heel, the pair’s...
APPAREL
Air Jordan 13 "Brave Blue" Officially Unveiled: Release Date

One of the most underrated Jumpman silhouettes is the Air Jordan 13. This is a sneaker that was released in the late 90s, and it was one of the last silhouettes that Michael Jordan got to wear with the Chicago Bulls. Over the years, it has received a plethora of new colorways, and it's clear that things are only going to get better for this shoe, as time goes on.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka Appears In A Striking MCA Chicago Colorway

An emphasis on edge and disruption has run rampant across Nike Sportswear’s footwear for women, and it’s been particularly evident in the classics like the Air Force 1 and Dunk. Some like it, and some don’t, but it’s that polarizing response that Nike is specifically looking for as it continues to form the foundation for the modern day sneakerhead. Few receive that mixed-bag response like the Air Force 1 Fontanka, and it arrives mimicking one of the most memorable sneaker releases of the last few years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Heritage"

After receiving official imagery, we now get an on-foot look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Heritage.”. Set to arrive as part of Jordan Brand‘s Spring 2022 offering, the upcoming release is centered around a striking mix of “White/University Red/Black.”. Utilizing a familiar color blocking design...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Simple, Spring/Summer Colors Outfit The Nike Air Max 90 “Sun Club”

Created for the Spring/Summer, Nike’s “Sun Club” is an exercise in both fun pastels and playful, vacation-inspired graphics. But most of the elements thought to be signature to the pack are removed for this Air Max 90, whose colorway is easily the collection’s simplest yet. The...
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Khaled Unveils Four New Air Jordan 5 Collaborations

DJ Khaled is one of the biggest sneakerheads in the entire hip-hop world. Throughout the years, Khaled has made it his mission to have one of the biggest Jumpman collections on the planet, and at this point, he has to be close to accomplishing that mission. He also has a few collaborations with Jordan Brand, specifically on the Air Jordan 3. Unfortunately, these shoes have mostly been for friends and family only, however, it seems like he has some shoes for the masses on the horizon.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Adidas x Kevin Lyons Get Summer Ready With Latest Whimsical Adilette Slides

New York artist and streetwear icon Kevin Lyons has given his own spin on the classic. Lyons, who is best known for his signature colorful “Monster” characters, has long been a creative force in the streetwear game. His “Monster” murals have been seen across the world including in Colette in Paris, Coachella and even Stüssy in Japan. In the spirit of summer, Lyons has brought his iconic vibrant vision to the adilette comfort slides just in time for summer. The slides are constructed with the brand’s unique cloudfoam footbed, in hazy orange and feature Lyon’s monsters in purple and a darker shade of orange. The animations are seen scattered throughout the slide while the top strap is emphasized with a soft, fuzzy cotton material. The adidas branding can be seen stitched on the top in a bubble letters that resemble the teeth of the exaggerated smiley face.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Delivers A UNLV-Reminiscent Look

Adding to an already healthy supply of PRM colorways — preceded most recently by the AM90 “Pro Green” — this upcoming Air Max 90 delivers a colorway loosely reminiscent of the UNLV, as it pairs red shades with a much quieter grey base. A bright “Habanero...
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

The COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS x Nike Air Sunder Max Is Releasing On April 22nd

No two labels under the expansive COMME des GARÇONS umbrella are exactly alike. Their partnerships, too, are unique, with HOMME PLUS often teaming up with Nike in a way distinct from even CdG Black. And for the avant-garde menswear line’s latest collaborative offering, their highlighting the Air Sunder Max, a relatively forgotten classic that first released in 1999.
BEAUTY & FASHION
frontofficesports.com

A Top-Down View of the Sneaker Economy

The sneaker market is bigger than you think. Sneaker and athletic footwear in general have been big players in the athletic retail sector over the past several fiscal quarters. From Nike and On Running to Adidas and Lululemon, the industry plays a significant role in the overall sports apparel market.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Eleven Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From April 9th to April 15th

For what’s felt like years, DJ Khaled has proclaimed he’s “still in the meeting,” driving the point home frequently on IG. But as the artist revealed earlier this week, deliberations have finally come to a close, and soon he’ll release not one but multiple colorways of the Air Jordan 5. And that’s not all that was revealed in the past few days, as adidas Yeezy, Nike, and even LaMelo Ball have shared enough to warrant applause.
APPAREL
pymnts

Sneaker Maker Vans Sues MSCHF Over ‘Wavy Baby’ Shoe

The Vans sneaker company is accusing MSCHF Product Studio of mischief. As Footwear News reported Friday (April 15), Vans has filed a federal lawsuit against the Brooklyn art collective, saying it “blatantly and unmistakably copied Vans’ trademarks and trade dress” with the marketing, advertising and packaging of MSCHF’s Wavy Baby shoe.
BROOKLYN, NY
sneakernews.com

Kasina Teases A Nike Air Max 1 Collaboration

South Korea’s Kasina, the premier footwear retail hub of the nation, broke out onto the mainstream of sneakers with its Fall 2020 collaboration with Nike and the Dunk Low. Inspired by the Seoul bus transit system, the Kasina Dunk design captured an obscure aspect understood by locals and delivered it to the world through its thoughtful design choice, arriving during the meteoric rise of the Dunk. Now, they’ve got their sights set on another classic Nike shoe enjoying a moment – the Air Max 1.
APPAREL
inputmag.com

Jeff Staple’s space-themed ‘Pigeon’ sneaker is limited to 25 pairs

Jeff Staple has made a name for himself — quite literally — with his label STAPLE, founded in 1997. The brand was one of the first to draw mass demand and attention from mainstream media, forecasting the crazed streetwear culture of today, and continues to churn out designs focused on STAPLE’s infamous pigeon logo.
APPAREL

