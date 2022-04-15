ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Final call for YWCA Women of Distinction Gala reservations

The 2022 Women of Distinction include, from left, Robin Carlton, LaTasha LeFlore Porter, Faye Walker Taylor, Nancy Johnson, Nancy Orrill, Debra Frakes, Cathy Coffman and Staci Westfall Herron. Vernetta Caffey and Terrien Fennoy, not pictured, also were selected. (File photo)

ALTON – Organizers are making the final call for reservations for the 31st Women of Distinction Celebration by YWCA Southwestern Illinois planned April 28 at Julia’s Banquet Center, 101 Eastgate Plaza, East Alton.

The deadline for reservations is Friday, April 22.

The 2022 honorees include Vernetta G. Caffey, Robin Carlton, Cathy Coffman, Terrien Fennoy, Debra Frakes, Nancy Johnson, Latasha LeFlore Porter, Nancy Orrill, Faye Walker-Taylor, and Staci Westfall-Herron.

Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. on April 28, with the event starting promptly at 6 p.m. The evening will also include the announcement of the Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders scholars.

Tickets are $65 per person or $520 for a table of eight. Reservations can be made online at www.altonywca.com , at the YWCA at 304 E 3rd St. in Alton or by calling 618-465-7774. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the event.

Each year, the YWCA's Women of Distinction honors some of the region’s brightest, boldest and most influential women. The honorees represent a diversity of women’s interests, talents and achievements in support of the mission of YWCA: eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

