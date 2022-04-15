ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rich County, UT

Body of missing Layton woman found in Rich County

By JOSH ELLIS, KSL TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICH COUNTY, Utah — Officials say the body of a Layton woman who was reported missing has been located. Deputies with the Rich County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call on April 8 saying four...

