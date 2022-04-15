ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

These are the greenest states of 2022, according to WalletHub

The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DkeOe_0fAO9Lq900

Vermont is the most environmentally friendly state in the U.S., according to a new report released a little more than a week away from Earth Day.

WalletHub recently compared each of the 50 states along 25 metrics, including air quality, water quality and highest percentage of renewable energy consumption, to determine which state is the greenest.

Wyoming led the way with the highest air quality while five states – California, Hawaii, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, and Massachusetts, tied for the highest water quality.

California, Illinois, and Nevada were the three states with the lowest air quality, according to WalletHub’s rankings.

Overall, the least environmentally friendly states in the union were in order: West Virginia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, North Dakota, and Kentucky.

There were 47 $1 billion weather related disasters in 2021, according to a Yale Climate Connections report that was released earlier this year. This is tied for the fifth most on record.

“Extreme weather events, some of which were enhanced by climate change, were particularly notable in the United States,” the report said, noting that “as climate change influenced hazard behavior grows more volatile and severe, the expansion of population footprints will additionally grow the risk of costlier disasters.”

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

But there are ways states and localities can design policies to make their communities more environmentally friendly.

“Frankly, we need to move on beyond doing ‘less bad’ and work toward thinking about how our policies can help heal the damage already done,” Carol J. Dollard, energy engineer, facilities management at Colorado State University, told Wallet Hub.

“Without a healthy planet – there is no economic growth. It is vital to consider all the environmental impacts of growth to understand the whole picture,” Dollard added when asked about tradeoffs between environment protecting policies and economic growth.

Here are WalletHub’s ten greenest states in 2022.

1. Vermont

2. New York

3. Hawaii

4. Maryland

5. California

6. Massachusetts

7. Minnesota

8. Connecticut

9. South Dakota

10. Maine

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

Despite attempts at normalization, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim lives, both worldwide and nationwide. More than two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed almost 981,000 people in the United States, with nearly 30,000 deaths in the past two weeks alone. Largely because of the pandemic, U.S. life expectancy overall decreased by nearly two […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

7 states where COVID-19 deaths have climbed the last 2 weeks

COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but seven states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago. As of April 1, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on March 18. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Law & Crime

Safest States in America for You to Reside

When searching for a property to own, several factors play a huge role in making the final decision. Some factors include the monetary value, the environment, and work distance and opportunities. Perhaps one of the most important factors to consider when purchasing property is the overall safety of the area.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Local
Vermont Government
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
North Dakota State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Vermont Society
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado State University#Yale Climate Connections
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Washington

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 966,570 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 295 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Washington, deaths attributable to the […]
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
OREGON STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Has Only One Billionaire And He Comes From Agriculture

In 42 of the 50 states, you can find at least one billionaire, and yes Iowa is one of those states. Well, Iowa is one of eight states that only have only one billionaire- the others being Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and South Dakota. This is all according to Forbes’s annual World’s Billionaire List.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Which states drink the most beer? Here’s how all 50 states (plus D.C.) rank

National Beer Day is the perfect time to take a look (USA TODAY Network) In just over a decade, beer's popularity has grown and stretched the demographic, spanning the cultural arch from fancy New York restaurants to minor league ballparks in the middle of nowhere and everywhere in between. And that type of brew-on-demand can be seen in Americans' overall consumption averages, where the national per-year tally breaks down to almost a 6-pack a week. Which states average the most cold ones in a year? According to beerinfo.com, here's how all 50 and Washington D.C. rank per capita...51. Utah (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Utah comes...
DRINKS
KTAL

Louisiana has 1 billionaire, see who they are

(STACKER) The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.
LOUISIANA STATE
Fox News

California woman rented Michigan Airbnb for a month to meet with 14-year-old, police say

A 33-year-old California woman was arrested after she flew to Michigan and rented an Airbnb to meet with a 15-year-old boy she had met online, authorities said. Stephanie Sin, of San Francisco, was taken into custody on April 10 in Novi, located about 29 miles outside Detroit, and charged with one count each of child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime, FOX2 Detroit reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Hill

The Hill

540K+
Followers
65K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy