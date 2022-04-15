ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hospitality careers essential outside of traditional ‘hospitality’ industry

By Carrie Rosingana
Lansing State Journal
 2 days ago

Last month , I discussed recent changes, challenges and opportunities happening in the convention, tourism and hospitality sectors in mid-Michigan. Hospitality is more than careers in food services and the travel and tourism industries. Many hospitality careers exist within other industries — specifically healthcare.

I reached out to longtime partner and employer, Sparrow Health System , to learn about the careers they offer that are categorized as “hospitality” and how these positions play a role in the healthcare system.

“Most of our patients and visitors end up [at Sparrow] unplanned or unexpectedly and are confused or afraid, it is important everyone feel they are in a warm and friendly environment,” said Sherry Pfaff-Doody, Talent Acquisition Director at Sparrow. “That is why every role and caregiver within Sparrow Health System supports the hospitality of the organization.”

Sparrow has several very specific hospitality careers and roles, such as all positions within food and nutrition, housekeeping, security, patient access and patient experience departments. These roles help provide Sparrow patients with quality, compassionate care that they’re known for.

“Every role and caregiver are important to providing the care for our patients and visitors every day and we appreciate every single one of our caregivers for the work they do,” said Pfaff-Doody. “We are currently looking for kind, compassionate individuals who are looking to make an impact on the life of someone with in their own community.”

A few specific open hospitality roles and their importance includes:

? Support Operations Services – Housekeeping keeps the patients and caregivers safe by cleaning and disinfecting all areas of the hospital.

? Food and Nutrition – Tray passers to dietitians make sure patients and caregivers have excellent, healthy, quality food to help bodies heal and stay strong.

? Security Ambassadors – Guest entrance services greet/screen and direct patients and visitors coming into the hospital.

? Patient Access Representatives – Representatives are responsible for ensuring patient, insurance and payment information is accurately input into Sparrow’s computer system.

To learn more about these positions and many other opportunities, please visit careers.sparrow.org/ . In many industries, there are oftentimes roles that play an essential part to the function and services a business or organization offers. Hospitality are such roles that exist within other industries that are essential to the potential positive impact an organization has on the communities it serves.

Carrie Rosingana is the CEO of Capital Area Michigan Works! Visit www.camw.org/ to connect with the Capital Area Michigan Works! team for assistance with career exploration or staffing needs. Capital Area Michigan?Works!,?a proud partner of the American Job Center?Network, offers services in Ingham, Clinton and Eaton counties at our Lansing, St. Johns and Charlotte American Job Centers.

