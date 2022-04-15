ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Better Things’ makes it all work despite pandemic

By Mike Hughes
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 2 days ago

For most shows, this would have been simple:

One of the actors couldn’t get there, due to Covid concerns. It was time to write her out and move on.

But that’s not how “Better Things” works. For its final season, it took elaborate steps -- peaking with an episode that airs at 10 p.m. Monday (April 18), then moves to Hulu. “This would have been woefully incomplete without it,” Adlon said in a Television Critics Association virtual press conference.

Celia Imrie, 69, plays the mother of Sam (Adlon). As Covid tightened – especially on her age group – she wasn’t making any plane trips from England to the U.S. “Celia was locked in an apartment with her best friend, Fidelis,” Adlon said. “And she went outside to post a letter and broke her wrist.” Eventually, a two-part plan developed.

● First, Adlon flew to London alone. She filmed scenes – scattered through the season’s early episodes – that looked like they were back home. Imrie praises “the masterfulness of the set designer, who (re-created my California) house in London. It was very spooky.”

● Then the entire cast flew there for the April 18 episode, the second-to-last one in a five-season run, spread over seven years. It’s partly a joyous romp through Liverpool and London, laced with some vital moments for Sam’s mom and for Max, the oldest of Sam’s three daughters. “Max has been sort of in this limbo of uncertainty about her life and her future,” said Mikey Madison, 23, who plays her. She’s had “to make a lot of big choices that really dictate her future.”

There have also been turning points for Duke (the youngest daughter) – and for the actress who plays her. “I just turned 8” when the show began, said Olivia Edward, 15. “So this has been pretty much half my life.”

As the daughter of TV psychic John Edward, she’s been around show business for much of her life – something Adlon can relate to.

Adlon’s father, Don Segall, was sometimes a TV producer (including the early “Dave Garroway Show” and Jim Bouton’s short-lived “Ball Four”) who also wrote comics, erotic novels and occasional TV episodes. By 16, Adlon had a recurring role on “Facts of Life.” Her own career has been steady, partly through a deluge of voice work in cartoons.

She even starred as Bobby Hill in “King of the Hill.” During the pandemic, voice work never slowed down ... but did shift to her home.

“A lot of us had to learn to be engineers,” Adlon said. “And I can tell you, it broke a lot of us. I remember doing a four-hour tech check with people in Ireland, and in the end I was like, ‘I give up.’”

Throughout it all, she kept writing, directing and starring in “Better Things.” It’s about someone like her – an actress with three daughters, a late father (Jewish with Russian-Ukrainian roots) and a mother from England.

“My mother is this woman who moved out of her house when she was 17 years old and traveled all over the world,” said Adlon, 55. She met Segall at a USO in Paris “and converted to Judaism and then got pregnant with my brother.”

She’s an eccentric soul ... which Adlon now sees as a good thing. “I stopped letting her drive me crazy and (instead, would) listen – just listen to her.”

She became an essential part of Adlon’s real life – and, in fictional form, part of her show. It became worth risking some trans-continental, pandemic flights to include her in the final season.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: ‘Better Things’ makes it all work despite pandemic

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mom To Award Harry And Meghan Markle Jubilee Medals Just To Meet Lilibet? Royal Reported To Lose A Title This Weekend

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly desperate to meet her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Queen Elizabeth became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the U.K., on Feb. 6, 2022. Buckingham Palace revealed the celebration plans earlier this year, which include a "once-in-a-generation show" combining the best British ceremonial splendor and pageantry with cutting-edge artistic and technological displays.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Former Days of Our Lives Heartthrob and When Calls the Heart Fave ‘Spring Into Love’ for Hallmark’s New Movie Lineup Featuring Romantic Rendezvous and Lovable Rescues

Primetime special sprinkled with a touch of daytime. Spring is right around the corner and the Hallmark Channel wants to celebrate with five Spring Into Love movies. Not only will fans get to view new premieres each Saturday from March 26, through April 23, they’ll get to see a few familiar faces, including former Days of Our Lives heartthrob Brant Daugherty (ex-Brian) and When Calls the Heart fave Chris McNally (Lucas), plus Another World and One Life to Live alum Eriq La Salle (Charles; Mike).
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

'I did it': Kim Kardashian is confused about Kourtney and Travis' claim that they couldn't get marriage license as she reminds fans SHE was the first to marry in Vegas

Kim Kardashian has discussed her sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker. During a virtual visit on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan, the SKIMS founder, 41, noted, 'I don't think it's legal. They said they couldn't get a license in time.'. Then the thrice...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Celia Imrie
Person
Jim Bouton
Person
Mikey Madison
Closer Weekly

Teen Idol Jimmy McNichol Became a Dad of 3 After Finding Fame! Meet His Kids Kellee, Nash and Ellis

Jimmy McNichol rose to fame as a youngster, appearing in popular television commercials as early as 6 years old. He and his younger sister, Kristy McNichol, became teen idols after appearing in several drama series and films that allowed them to showcase their dynamic talents. Outside of Hollywood, Jimmy became a dad to three kids: Kellee Maize, Nash McNichol and Ellis McNichol. Keep scrolling to meet his children.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
InspireMore

“He Was Really Clear That He Just Couldn’t Stand Me.” Mom Shares How Everything Changed When Grown Son Moved Home During Pandemic. “Sometimes, The Kids Who Are The Hardest To Raise Turn Out To Be The Coolest Adults.”

It’s easy to look back on the COVID-19 pandemic and only see the negatives, but a Colorado mom and therapist wants us to remember that every cloud has its silver lining. At the start of the pandemic, Kerry Stutzman invited her 22-year-old son, Palmer Skudneski, and his girlfriend Anabelle Adams to live in their Denver, Colorado home. Both Palmer and Kerry admit they were apprehensive about living together, but Palmer decided it beat living in a cramped Chicago apartment building.
DENVER, CO
Collider

'Flowers in the Attic: The Origin' Trailer Reveals the Dark Secrets of Foxworth Hall

Lifetime has released the official trailer for their highly anticipated V.C. Andrews series Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, which gives us a sneak peek of Foxworth Hall and the family that pushed Olivia Winfield to become the cruel, cold monster that locks her grandchildren in the attic. Based on the book Garden of Shadows by Andrews' ghostwriter Andrew Neiderman, the limited series looks to explore Olivia's relationship with her new beau Malcolm Foxworth, as she falls in love and slowly discovers something sinister within him. This exploration of one of Andrews' greatest monsters begins airing on July 9 at 8 p.m. ET and will run for four weeks consecutively, until July 30.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Better Things#Pandemic#Liverpool
People

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin Trailer Shows Backstory to Woman Locking Grandkids in Attic

Jemima Rooper is uncovering the dark secrets of the Foxworth family in Lifetime's new prequel series, Flowers in the Attic: The Origin. The limited series, which is based on the prequel novel, Garden of Shadows by Andrew Neiderman, and inspired by the books from best-selling author V.C. Andrews, will premiere on Lifetime this July — and PEOPLE has the exclusive look at the trailer.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cartoons
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy