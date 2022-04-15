The Sky This Week:

This week’s astrology is an absolute tour de force. While the sun’s connection with Saturn early in the week has us setting practical goals, Jupiter’s exact conjunction with Neptune on the 12th pushes our dreams to a whole different level. This extremely rare and idealistic aspect happens only once every 13 years, and is found in the charts of tech billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, enigmatic artists like Lorde and Snoop Dogg, and presidents like FDR and Bill Clinton. Both innovation and delusion are possible in Jupiter-Neptune times. Whether you’re floating on air, reaching new heights or falling deeper into the depths, try not to take anything that happens right now at face value. Everything will make more sense at a later date. To add to the whirlwind, Mars moves into Pisces on the 14th where the action planet solves problems via empathy and co-creation. Then the full moon in Libra on the 16th further illuminates our desire to work together through powerful change.

TRAVEL ・ 11 DAYS AGO