Lansing, MI

Lansing poet celebrates the month with ‘Jar of Plenty’

By Ray Walsh
Lansing State Journal
 2 days ago

"Jar of Plenty" by Lansing poet Ruelaine Stokes is a great way to enjoy National Poetry Month.

It's a wonderful collection bursting with vivid imagery, showcasing the creativity and spirituality of an exceptionally talented word master.

The intriguing, carefully-crafted volume is long overdue; Stokes has been working for decades to promote and enhance the local area poetry community.

Many poems offer autobiographical insights about Stokes growing up on a Montana farm, childhood experiences and overcoming self-doubt.

An unusual aspect of this self-published work is the inclusion of an afterword, where she discusses finding her voice and relays her relationship with her grandmother, mother and sister.

Photos of assorted relatives add a touch of realism to the poetry, but this thought-proving anthology really needs little help.

One short prose piece clarifies the life-changing effect that a children's book had on her.

Stokes got a four-year scholarship to Stanford and graduated with a degree in English Literature.

She received a Master’s of Arts degree in English Literature from MSU and taught English as a second language there, at Lansing Community College and in the greater Lansing area.

Emphasizing poetry as a performance art, Stokes has coordinated many local events; she is the President of the Lansing Poetry Club.

On Friday, April 22, she will be part of a full night of music and spoken word performances at The Coffeehouse at All Saints Church, 800 Abbot Road, East Lansing from 7:30-9:30 p.m., along with Matt Bliton, Joe Kidd and Sheila Burke, Rosalie Petrouske, Mike Arnold, Jim Jersey, Mary Anna Kruch, Anne-Marie Rachman and Mike Lawrence.

Ray Walsh, owner of East Lansing's Curious Book Shop, has reviewed Michigan books and crime novels regularly since 1987. His email address is raywalsh@voyager.net .

