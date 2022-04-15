ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

New York’s 1st Marijuana Growing Licenses Go To 52 Farmers

By Jim Rondenelli
WIBX 950
WIBX 950
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York approved 52 licenses that will allow hemp farmers to get a head start on growing marijuana for the state’s upcoming adult market. The state Cannabis...

wibx950.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Thruway Could be Going Toll Free, Here’s the Plan

If you drive daily or only once and a while on the New York State Thruway this plan will definitely help your budget. If you are like the thousands of Hudson Valley residents that have a long commute to work every day and travel on the New York State Thruway, you already know that it can get expensive. Depending on how far you go each day depends on the toll you have to pay every time, even if you pay only $1 a day and do it five days a week all year long, it adds up! And if you add in the rise in gas prices it almost isn't fair.
ALBANY, NY
PIX11

Not gone yet: New York hits 5 million COVID cases

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just over two years after the state’s first COVID case, New York reached a grim milestone of 5 million virus cases, according to data from John Hopkins University. The first case, a 39-year-old Manhattan woman, was reported on March 1, 2020. A second case was confirmed in Westchester County two days […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Is It Illegal To Put Something In Someone’s Mailbox In New York State?

I just recently received a flyer for a local business in my mailbox, so it got me thinking, can you just put something in someone's mailbox, or is it illegal. I mean, it does seem like a great way to advertise your services or products - stuff flyers in mailboxes around your business. Most people check their mailboxes regularly, so they're likely to see your advertisement. Or what about a lost dog? It would make sense to put flyers in your neighbor's mailboxes. And if you're like me, your probably thinking, 'I bought it, so it's mine, doesn't that mean I can do what I wish with it?' But the question arises...is it legal in New York State?
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Prison#Ap#Cannabis Control Board#Hemp#Farmers#Central New York Prisons
Curbed

Everyone Still Mad About Bridge Andrew M. Cuomo Named the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

In 2017, then-Governor Andrew M. Cuomo replaced the Governor Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge — the Tappan Zee Bridge to its friends — with a new bridge that he named the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge after his dad, Mario M. Cuomo (normal). This angered fans of both the name Tappan Zee (a combination of Indigenous and Dutch words) and Malcolm Wilson (another former governor). Then there was a short respite as New York became consumed by other problems (a global pandemic, rats).
POLITICS
Page Six

Eric Adams dines with ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo again

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo dined with Mayor Eric Adams again Tuesday night at Daniel Boulud’s French eatery Le Pavillon, Page Six has learned. Sources say Cuomo arrived at 7:15 p.m. to the upscale eatery and headed to the back of the restaurant when he spotted Adams’ chief of staff Frank Carone dining with power PR veteran Ken Sunshine. Sunshine was chief of staff for Mayor David Dinkins from 1990 to 1993.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Probe launched as nearly 100 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of nearly 100 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 94 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Apple Insider

Apple lobbied New York State to adopt digital drivers' licenses

Support for digital or mobile drivers' licences was spotted in a beta for iOS 15.6, and Apple has previously announced which US states have decided to adopt the technology. According to Times Union, New York State lobbying records show that Apple and its lobbying firm, The Roffe Group of Albany, met with DMV deputy commissioner, Gregory Kline. The meeting took place in the second half of 2021, and was initially reported as concerning a "state procurement" issue.
CELL PHONES
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy