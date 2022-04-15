ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

DC Police: 3 teens arrested after detectives locate dog taken at gunpoint

10NEWS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Three teenagers are charged after a dog was reportedly stolen at gunpoint in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday. Pablo, the 10-week-old Australian Shepherd, was taken from his owner at gunpoint while on a walk in the 2000 block of 8th Street, Northeast Wednesday evening. Rick Oleka said...

www.wtsp.com

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Teen arrested for multiple shootings, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenager was arrested on Wednesday after a shooting that left one hospitalized. Clemente Jaramillo Jr., 19, was arrested on four counts of deadly conduct and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On March 23, officers responded to the 1600 block of Sahara Drive where they found a man who was […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRON4 News

Police arrest 4 teens in connection with robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Police arrested four teens Friday afternoon in connection with a robbery and two burglaries, after a brief, high-speed pursuit in the Embarcadero neighborhood. Police from the city’s southern station responded to a 4:10 p.m. report of a robbery in the area of Terry A Francois Boulevard and Mission Bay Boulevard. Upon […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
10NEWS

Dog owners plead for help finding 2 puppies stolen at gunpoint

WASHINGTON — DC Police are still looking for four men suspected of stealing two dogs at gunpoint, robbing a man of his shoes, and shooting two other guys, in a string of attacks Wednesday afternoon. Pablo, a 10-week-old Australian Shepherd mix rescue dog, was taken on the busy corner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Dog#Police#Australian#Rsprousenews#Abbysev#Mpd
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee boy abducted, teen girls arrested: police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police announced on Thursday, March 24 that a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were arrested in connection to the abduction of a 3-month-old boy. The boy's mother said she is grateful for the community support and for the work Milwaukee police put in to recover her son.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WRGB

Police seek help locating missing Stillwater teen, Emmalynn Liotta

STILLWATER, NY (WRGB) — Stillwater police are asking for the public's help finding a missing teen. Police say 14-year-old Emmalynn Liotta could be headed to Queensbury. She's described as white - standing about 5’6” with brown hair and grey eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
STILLWATER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy