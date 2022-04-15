ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcfarland, WI

No one injured in McFarland fire; damages estimated at $35K

By Logan Rude
 2 days ago

MCFARLAND, Wis. — A McFarland family was able to return to their home Thursday night after a truck fire spread to a nearby residence.

Fire crews were dispatched shortly after 9:30 to 3290 Sig Court for a fire that dispatchers said was extending to other structures. Officials said a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System was requested, which pulled multiple other fire departments — including Cambridge, Cottage Grove, Fitchburg, Maple Bluff, McFarland, Monona, Oregon, Stoughton and Truax Field crews — to the scene.

By the time crews arrived at the scene, they found a truck fire had extended to a garage attached to a home on the property. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 9:55 p.m., but crews ultimately stuck around until roughly midnight.

According to the McFarland Fire Department, the home that caught fire was occupied at the time, though no one was injured. The occupants were able to return to the home later that night.

Officials said the fire caused an estimated $35,000 in damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

