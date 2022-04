Yuri Brankovsky is Chief Product Officer at GetOutfit, a fast-growing online clothing selection service. He explains how B2B companies solve the problem with key metrics in a product. He says key metrics are important to understand how fast the product grows, why it grows, and which parts of it have more of an impact on growth and which have less of a impact. In B2C, the product more often acts as an account manager who collects feedback from the client or a researcher who analyses the market to develop the product.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO