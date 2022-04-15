ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Only one-third of pet owners wash hands after prepping food

Lebanon-Express
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers from North Carolina State University...

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Paws off my food! Owners snap their pets being caught with their mouths full in hilarious snaps - from guilty-looking puppies to a kitten with leftovers on her face

Pets just find tasty treats irresistible, as these adorable photos prove. Owners from around the world have shared snaps of the moment their furry friends helped themselves to food, with the best examples collated into a hilarious gallery by Bored Panda. Among the pictures is one showing a dog with...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Keep Easter eggs away from your dogs this weekend, pet owners are warned, as vets highlight toxic chocolate danger to animals and warn thousands could fall ill

The Kennel Club has warned dog owners to keep 'poisonous' Easter chocolate away from their pets - after one beloved terrier became horribly sick from eating a treat. The organisation dedicated to dog welfare expects to see a 54 per cent increase in pooch poisonings in April, the second highest in the year after Christmas.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Owners#Wash Hands#Dog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pets
L.A. Weekly

How to Stop a Dog from Barking – Quick & Easy Training

Barking is often regarded as a common way for dogs to communicate. However, excessive or frequent barking is one of the issues that dog owners face with their pets. Obsessive barking can irritate other pets and cause other dogs in your neighborhood to start barking as well. Obviously, it is critical to eliminate incessant dog barking as soon as possible, either by a dog barking stopper or some physical approach.
PETS
BBC

Forty cats found in Western Isles house after death of owner

Around 40 cats have been found alone at a home in the Western Isles after the death of their owner. The cats, aged from six months to elderly, were living throughout the home and outbuildings at Breasclete on Lewis. Local group, Western Isles Support for Cats and Kittens (Wisck), was...
ANIMALS
InspireMore

“He Was Really Clear That He Just Couldn’t Stand Me.” Mom Shares How Everything Changed When Grown Son Moved Home During Pandemic. “Sometimes, The Kids Who Are The Hardest To Raise Turn Out To Be The Coolest Adults.”

It’s easy to look back on the COVID-19 pandemic and only see the negatives, but a Colorado mom and therapist wants us to remember that every cloud has its silver lining. At the start of the pandemic, Kerry Stutzman invited her 22-year-old son, Palmer Skudneski, and his girlfriend Anabelle Adams to live in their Denver, Colorado home. Both Palmer and Kerry admit they were apprehensive about living together, but Palmer decided it beat living in a cramped Chicago apartment building.
DENVER, CO
studyfinds.org

Dog personality types: Which one does your pooch have?

NEW YORK — It turns out plenty of dog owners may have telepathic skills! Seven in 10 pet parents claim they can read their furry companions’ minds. According to a recent survey of 2,000 dog owners that looked at how well they know their canine friends, 74 percent are confident they understand what their pet wants at any given time. Similarly, 71 percent feel their dog understands them, too, recalling that it took about six months to get to that point through bonding activities like playing fetch (50%) or taking them on walks (48%).
PETS
Us Weekly

10 Best Calming Treats for Dogs and Other Pets for 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Stress is one of the most commonly-experienced sensations in the world, with stress levels seemingly always on the rise. And unfortunately, it's not just humans who can feel it. Our four-legged loved ones are just as susceptible to […]
PETS
KPEL 96.5

Putting Your Dog Down: Your Final Gift to Your Pet

It's never easy when the time comes to make the decision. Mannie is a good girl. For the past 15 years, she has dutifully barked at the mailman, kept the yard clear of squirrels, and gave great full-body snuggles when she slept in the bed with me. She is quick...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy