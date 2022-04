Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Festival season is back. This month, thousands of music fans will head to the 2022 Coachella Music Festival to see headliners like Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, the Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia, along with a huge lineup of other artists. Weekend passes to the festival are still available, but if you didn’t book a ticket to the desert this year, there’s still a way you can catch some of the live acts at...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO