ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Matt Ryan, Yannick Ngakoue and now Colts add Stephon Gilmore

By Mike Chappell
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28BRit_0fAO5EEY00

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been a month like few others for the Indianapolis Colts.

In the span of 31 days, a team that traditionally bides its time during the otherwise chaotic and costly phase of the NFL’s offseason has made three seismic moves that have added Pro Bowl talent to the roster.

The latest: agreeing to a two-year, $23 million contract with cornerback Stephon Gilmore , according to a source with knowledge of the situation. The deal includes $14 million in guarantees and immediately adds pedigree to a position of need.

Check out the Colts Blue Zone Podcast!

Gilmore, 31, is the third roster-impacting domino to fall in a short period of time.

Today : Gilmore.

March 21 : Acquiring quarterback Matt Ryan in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. That was preceded by jettisoning quarterback Carson Wentz in a trade to the Washington Commanders.

March 16 : Acquiring edge pass rusher Yannik Ngakoue in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. The cost: starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, which automatically created a significant need at the position.

Enter, Stephon Gilmore.

As the offseason has unfolded and other teams – Jacksonville, Miami, the Los Angeles Rams, etc. – have been ultra-aggressive, Ballard has preached patience.

It’s not a stretch to consider his reaction with Gilmore now in the fold.

It always works out the way it should.

Rodney McLeod ready for whatever role awaits with Colts’ defense

During the NFL Scouting Combine in February, Ballard reinforced his philosophy of not overpaying for free-agent talent. But he also hinted he wouldn’t be averse to pursuing the appropriate prospects.

“If an opportunity presents itself we think is good – we think we’re getting a good player at a value we think is the right price – then we’ll do it,’’ he said. “Even if you have to overpay a little bit, I’m okay with that.’’

Also, owner Jim Irsay told Colts.com last month Ballard might pursue a high-profile defensive player “to come in and make a big difference . . . an addition that excites some.

“It’s possible. I know Chris Ballard is looking hard at that.’’

Irsay dispatched his personal jet to bring Gilmore in for a formal visit Wednesday, and the deal was consummated Friday.

By appearances, the Colts didn’t overpay for Gilmore. Spotrac.com projected Gilmore would command a two-year, $28 million contract on the open market. Pro Football Focus anticipated a two-year, $25 million deal.

Colts Mock Drafts: Who do experts have Indianapolis taking?

Whatever the cost, Gilmore represents an immediate upgrade at cornerback and adds another playmaker to the defense.

He was the NFL’s 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, is a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection. Gilmore has started 125 of 132 regular-season games with Buffalo, New England and Carolina, and started seven postseason games with the Patriots. That includes earning a world championship ring when New England defeated the Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII.

Gilmore finished 2021 with Carolina following a midseason trade from New England. He opened the season on the Patriots’ physically unable to perform list while rehabbing a torn quadriceps, but would appear in eight games with three starts. He finished with two interceptions and two passes defensed.

The offseason clearly has reshaped the secondary.

Gilmore slides in at one starting cornerback position, probably alongside Isaiah Rodgers. Pro Bowler Kenny Moore II remains a top-level nickel while free-agent acquisition Brandon Facyson offers proven depth.

At safety, the Colts signed 10-year veteran Rodney McLeod to either start alongside Khari Willis while Julian Blackmon recovers from a torn Achilles, or to serve as the third safety when Blackmon is 100%.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
FOX59

3 dead in murder-suicide on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A double murder-suicide is under investigation on Indy’s northwest side after three people were found shot to death inside an apartment. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:37 p.m. in the 5300 block of Holly Springs Drive at the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex near 56th and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
City
Washington, IN
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Buffalo, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Football
The Spun

Colts Reportedly Worked Out Notable QB Prospect

Earlier this offseason, the Indianapolis Colts acquired longtime NFL veteran Matt Ryan as their starting quarterback heading into the 2022 season. That hasn’t stopped the team from looking into this year’s incoming QB draft prospects, though. According to NFL insider Albert Breer, Colts representatives took a visit to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Jalen Ramsey Reacts To Friday’s Stephon Gilmore News

On Friday morning, free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore announced his decision to join the Indianapolis Colts for the 2022 NFL season. This news came despite reports that the former defensive player of the year was “in contact” with the Los Angeles Rams about a potential free-agent deal earlier this week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Colts Agree to Terms with All-Pro Cornerback

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly making another serious upgrade to their defense and signing free-agent All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Colts and Gilmore have agreed to a deal, which was then reported to be for two years and $23 million, with $14 million in guarantees.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Chappell
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Jim Irsay
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Chris Ballard
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Released Defensive Player On Sunday

The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
US News and World Report

AP Source: Colts Solidify Secondary by Signing Gilmore

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have solidified their secondary by signing five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a two-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowler#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#The Atlanta Falcons#The Washington Commanders#The Las Vegas Raiders#Rock Ya Sin
Yardbarker

Colts Reporter Highlights The Team’s Busy Offseason

Missing out on last year’s playoffs must still be painful for the Indianapolis Colts. They had two chances to clinch a postseason berth but failed. Losing to the Las Vegas Raiders is understandable because they were a playoff under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia. But going down against the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Tom Brady’s Weird Message

Tom Brady’s social media skills continue to be put on display…. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback tweeted out a bizarre message on Sunday afternoon. What does Brady mean?. The NFL world is speculating, trying to figure out what Brady meant. “I have no clue what this...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Charles Woodson Names NFL’s Best Running Back Ever

Throughout his Hall of Fame NFL career, Charles Woodson played against a plethora of elite running backs. But one man that he never had the chance to face is Woodson’s pick for the best to ever play the position. On Friday night, the Pro Football Hall of Fame posted a fill-in-the-blank tweet asking followers who the best running back of all-time is.
NFL
FOX59

Helicopters, drones search Georgia river for missing Carmel mom

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. – Police in Georgia searched the Chattahoochee River in their ongoing effort to find a missing Carmel mom. Ciera Breland was reported missing in Carmel on Feb. 26. However, investigators with the Carmel Police Department don’t believe she ever returned from a family visit in Georgia. Her husband, Xavier Breland, is considered […]
CARMEL, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

FOX59

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy