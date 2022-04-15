ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Verano Holdings Celebrates Start Of New Jersey's Cannabis Sales...And With Good Reason

By Maureen Meehan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8SjP_0fAO56Fz00

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF is celebrating the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission's announcement that personal use cannabis sales will begin on April 21, 2022.

Reason To Celebrate

Verano is the only cannabis company currently permitted to begin personal adult-use cannabis sales in New Jersey's central region on April 21st at its Zen Leaf Elizabeth (117 Spring St) and Lawrence Township (3256 Brunswick Pike) dispensary locations. Verano also operates Zen Leaf Neptune Township (2100 Route 66), a medical cannabis dispensary that will also be permitted to begin adult-use sales under the state's new regulations.

"April 21, 2022 is a day that will be forever celebrated by New Jerseyans, marking the historic moment when the Garden State's vote to embrace progress over cannabis prohibition became reality," said George Archos, Verano founder and CEO. "Thanks to the residents of New Jersey, and the courageous leadership of Governor Murphy, Senator Scutari, the Cannabis Regulatory Commission, and the countless township and county commissioners statewide, cannabis will realize its full potential to make a lasting, positive impact on the state's economy and society. On behalf of Verano and Zen Leaf, we are excited and ready to welcome the first personal use cannabis customers in the great state of New Jersey on April 21st."

Nationally, Verano's active operations span 13 states, comprised of 95 dispensaries and 12 cultivation and processing facilities with more than one million square feet of cultivation capacity. Verano offers a wide range of premium cannabis products sold at its Zen Leaf New Jersey locations, including concentrates, edibles, vaporizers and flower.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

When Will New Jersey's Marijuana Sales Begin? What's Next After Yet Another Delay?

Curaleaf Holdings' (OTC:CURLF) founder and chairman Boris Jordan was one of many disappointed cannabis entrepreneurs who did not take the news well. "Frustrating day in NJ – once again, the goal posts have been moved & the will of the people and the Governor is being ignored! We will continue to fight for what the NJ voters decided they want – a safe & regulated adult-use cannabis marketplace," Jordan, who will be delivering a keynote at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, said in a recent Tweet.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Cannabis And Pancreatic Cancer: Botanical Drug Kills 100% Of Cancer Cells, Research On The Cell Model Reveals

Cannabotech (CNTC.TA), which is involved in the development of a botanical drug based on an extract of the Cyathus striatus fungus and a cannabinoid extract from the cannabis plant, reports that in experiments conducted on a cell model, the fungus extract eliminated 100% of pancreatic cancer cells relatively selectively and without damaging normal cells.
CANCER
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Rallies 35% After Robinhood Listing

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD saw its price spike after being listed by Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD on Tuesday. What Happened: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB rallied 35% to an intra-day high of $0.00002977 after Robinhood announced that it had finally listed the meme-based cryptocurrency. At the time of writing,...
STOCKS
Bridget Mulroy

New Jersey Starts Selling Legal Weed: What to Know & When to Sample

New Jersey gets ready for a hazy summer.(Zummolo/iStock) The Cannabis Regulatory Commission “was first established to oversee the state's medical-marijuana program,” explains TaxAdmin.org. They “would be responsible for regulating the cultivation, processing, and sale of recreational marijuana.” On the Cannabis Regulatory Commission’s (CRC) website, it still reads, “Regulated recreational cannabis is currently not available. After licenses are awarded by the NJCRC and cannabis businesses are operating, adult consumers 21 years of age or older will be able to purchase recreational cannabis items from licensed recreational cannabis businesses.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Atlantic City Press

New Jersey's recreational marijuana market remains on hold

There’s an old joke about a cannabis enthusiast at an intersection, waiting and waiting for the stop sign to turn green. Those without a medical marijuana card who want to legally buy cannabis in New Jersey will have to wait a little longer at that stop sign. The state...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Musk No Longer Twitter's Largest Shareholder: Who Has The Top Spot With An Over 10% Stake In The Company?

As Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk hopes to buy Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) in a $43 billion deal, he is now no longer the company’s largest shareholder. What Happened: A recent SEC filing shows that Vanguard Group is now the biggest shareholder of Twitter with a 10.3% stake in the company. That's 82.4 million shares, worth $3.7 billion as of Friday's close.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy And Society#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis Cultivation#Verano Holdings Corp#Vrnof#To Celebrate Verano#New Jerseyans
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) - P/E: 3.53. Avnet's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $1.51, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.22. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.48%, which has increased by 0.07% from 2.41% in the previous quarter. This quarter, GSE Systems experienced a decrease in earnings...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Benzinga

$1000 Invested In NVIDIA 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

NVIDIA NVDA has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 20.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.03%. Currently, NVIDIA has a market capitalization of $630.29 billion. Buying $1000 In NVDA: If an investor had bought $1000 of NVDA stock 15 years ago, it...
STOCKS
The Independent

Probe launched as nearly 100 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of nearly 100 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 94 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause...
HEALTH
Benzinga

Apple Begins Manufacturing iPhone In India, Marking Setback For China

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has started manufacturing the iPhone 13 in India, Reuters reports. Apple produced the iPhone at a local plant of Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHAF), operating as Foxconn in Sriperumbudur in Southern Tamil Nadu. China's Smartphone Shipment Plunges By 32%...
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Tilray Stock At Its Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Tilray bottomed at $2.43 during the pandemic-driven March sell-off. The stock ultimately peaked at $67 in February 2021 during a short squeeze. Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
123K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy