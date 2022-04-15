Verano Holdings Celebrates Start Of New Jersey's Cannabis Sales...And With Good Reason

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF is celebrating the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission's announcement that personal use cannabis sales will begin on April 21, 2022.

Reason To Celebrate

Verano is the only cannabis company currently permitted to begin personal adult-use cannabis sales in New Jersey's central region on April 21st at its Zen Leaf Elizabeth (117 Spring St) and Lawrence Township (3256 Brunswick Pike) dispensary locations. Verano also operates Zen Leaf Neptune Township (2100 Route 66), a medical cannabis dispensary that will also be permitted to begin adult-use sales under the state's new regulations.

"April 21, 2022 is a day that will be forever celebrated by New Jerseyans, marking the historic moment when the Garden State's vote to embrace progress over cannabis prohibition became reality," said George Archos, Verano founder and CEO. "Thanks to the residents of New Jersey, and the courageous leadership of Governor Murphy, Senator Scutari, the Cannabis Regulatory Commission, and the countless township and county commissioners statewide, cannabis will realize its full potential to make a lasting, positive impact on the state's economy and society. On behalf of Verano and Zen Leaf, we are excited and ready to welcome the first personal use cannabis customers in the great state of New Jersey on April 21st."

Nationally, Verano's active operations span 13 states, comprised of 95 dispensaries and 12 cultivation and processing facilities with more than one million square feet of cultivation capacity. Verano offers a wide range of premium cannabis products sold at its Zen Leaf New Jersey locations, including concentrates, edibles, vaporizers and flower.