No travel advisory for Minot has been lifted

MINOT, N.D. – The city of Minot has declared a snow removal emergency. The declaration will impact all city snow emergency routes. Residents will not be allowed to park alongside any streets that are marked as emergency snow routes. This is to allow the city to thoroughly plow and...
Twenty-four hours after it began, a blizzard continues to rage in North Dakota Wednesday as all but five of the roughrider state's 53 counties are in a blizzard warning. Winds gusting 50-60 mph on top of 1-2 feet of snow have made travel virtually impossible, with more snow yet to pile up. No-travel advisories and road closures are posted in all of the blizzard-warned counties, leaving only a small area of far southeastern North Dakota open for business, so to speak.
(KXNET) — Organizations are canceling and rescheduling events planned due to the blizzard. This list is a rapidly growing and changing one, so check back often for the latest information. Here’s a list of what has changed so far as of April 15: School closings: Follow this link Bismarck Public Schools remain closed for in-person […]
Just in time for the spring flowers to make their appearance and make that first pass through your lawn and garden, we still have the unwelcome reminder of winter. It's mid-April for cryn-out-loud. Yep, this must be the upper plains. Specifically, North Dakota! They will be the unlucky ones this...
(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
The strongest blizzard to hit North Dakota in 25 years continues to cause significant travel issues Thursday as winds behind the snow whip around the 2+ feet of snow that piled up in many areas of western and central North Dakota over the previous 48 hours. "As the snowfall begins...
(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
Hundreds of miles of roads were shut down, ranchers and their animals faced brutal conditions -- and will see more tough weather ahead. Meanwhile, snowdrifts in some spots were estimated to be higher than 10 feet in some places. The sun was out and shining Wednesday morning in Molt, Montana...
BISMARCK -- The blizzard that is pummeling North Dakota this week comes on the 25th anniversary of one of the worst winter storms on record for that state. The National Weather Service says the storm back in 1997 started on April 4th and ended on the 7th. The precipitation started...
As North Dakota is halfway through this mid-April blizzard, we thought we’d look back at blizzards throughout our state’s history. As far back as state archives go, you can see North Dakotans bundled up and pulling out the shovels to tackle heavy snow among strong winds. Trains, homes and cars were covered in snow, people […]
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (Tuesday 4/12 at 10 a.m.): Here’s the First Warn Weather Team’s snowfall forecast map as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The area of uncertainty remains for southeast North Dakota due to the potential for some rain mixing in as we go through the storm, lessening snow totals. Anticipate widespread impacts through Thursday with difficult to impossible travel conditions.
Bismarck Mandan received somewhere over 16 inches of snow from this three-day blizzard that began on Tuesday, April 12th. Areas to the west and north of us had higher amounts. A swath from Dickinson to Minot saw as much as 30 inches of snow. Conditions are improving as I write...
The snowstorm is here, bringing with it high winds, slippery roads, reduced visibility and, for at least one community, a snow emergency declaration. Before 8:00 a.m., Interstate 94 through Bismarck and Mandan was slippery with snow and scattered areas of ice. Visibility, according to reports from drivers, was perhaps half a mile at best as […]
BILLINGS, Mont. - Interstate 94 from Billings to Glendive is open again after being shut down at 4:00 pm Tuesday. While the interstate in that area is open, South Eastern Montana Dispatch says the North Dakota Department of Transportation announced they will not be opening the interstate for travel Wednesday.
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – What do you do in times like these when there is an emergency, and someone’s life is at stake? One Minot trooper with the North Dakota State Patrol can share his story. Trooper Dan Johnson got a call Wednesday morning around 3:30 a.m. that...
EDGELEY, N.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man was arrested near Edgeley early Saturday morning in connection with a suspected kidnapping, authorities said. Ryan Degroat is accused of abducting a 41-year-old woman from her mother’s home in Brown County, South Dakota. The incident was reported around 10:30 Friday night.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Hanson County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a search and rescue mission for 60-year-old Kay Flittie this weekend. Volunteers are asked to come to the Spencer Fuel Mart off exit 353 on I-90 at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Anyone with an ATV is encouraged to help.
BISMARCK, N.D. – A Bismarck Snow Emergency will go into effect Tuesday, April 12 at 7:00 p.m. All designated snow emergency routes are included in this emergency declaration. Parking is prohibited on all designated snow emergency routes; vehicles must be removed from the roadways and parked off the street...
BISMARCK - After three days of heavy snow and strong winds in North Dakota there are some eye-popping totals around that state. The National Weather Service in Bismarck says three feet of snow fell in Minot. Other snow totals:. Glenburn - 30.5" Dickinson - 29.2" Norwich - 28" Lansford -...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s what everyone is talking about tonight… the wind. It’s affecting everything from visibility on the road to people trying to work outside. Windy conditions are making everyone want to stay inside. But that’s not always an option. Construction crews still...
