PALMYRA – Sriram Elango is no ordinary high school student. If computer software engineering was a varsity sport, the Cinnaminson High School junior would be an All-American superstar, celebrated as the Lebron James of coding. Instead, the 17-year-old teen devotes much of his free time to working in relative obscurity as an intern at the Palmyra Cove Nature Park’s Institute for Earth Observations, where he has been an instrumental contributor to the Institute’s Environmental STEM Center and model satellite program.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO