ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Woman says she was turned away from SC business with her service dog

By Sophie Brams
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pA1EK_0fAO42gs00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Jessica Paulsen was visiting Charleston for the first time on Sunday when she claims she was denied entry to a downtown store because she had her service dog with her.

Paulsen said she was walking along King St. with her cardiac service dog, Henry, when she decided to stop by a local chocolate shop called The Chocolate Orangerie. When she tried to enter the store, she said the owner “aggressively” stopped her and claimed the dog “wasn’t a service dog.”

“I stood there stunned for a second,” she said. “My only assumption was that she looked at me and was like ‘oh she’s fine, that can’t possibly be a service dog.'”

Lyft passenger stuck with fake $80 fine after ‘vomit scam’ strikes in Charlotte

Paulsen shared the following clip on social media during the incident:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z3zkw_0fAO42gs00
Credit: Jessica Paulsen

Paulsen has a condition called Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) which causes high heart rate and extremely low blood pressure and can lead to sudden fainting or nausea.

She said Henry is trained to help her with her condition and goes everywhere with her.

“He has what’s called a natural alert,” she said. “He is able to alert me to that before it happens. He can also retrieve my husband by name and retrieve random people if it was to ever happen to me in a store.”

The Sunday incident was only the second time she said she’d been denied entry to a store with Henry.

“In my five years of having him, this is only the second time this has happened and never, ever this aggressively,” she said.

The American Disabilities Act requires that businesses “allow people with disabilities to bring their service animals onto business premises in whatever areas customers are generally allowed.” Paulsen said this incident was a violation of the law.

“It was utter discrimination,” she said. “Not only is it really disheartening, but it’s incredibly embarrassing.”

Blind man and service dog kicked out of Florida restaurant

According to the ADA, service animals are not required to wear a vest, ID tag, or specific harness. If it is not immediately apparent if the animal is a service animal, there are only two questions that businesses are legally allowed to ask–whether the animal is needed because of a disability and what functions or tasks the dog performs.

“The two questions you can ask will really help weed out,” Paulsen said. “When you have a legitimate disability and you have a trained service dog, you know the answer to those questions easily.”

Paulsen said she is sharing this message in hopes of creating a better understanding of the laws surrounding service animals.

“It’s really about educating the whole community on both sides,” she said. “I get that [ADA] is confusing. Businesses have rights in the service dog world and I have rights as a handler as well.”

We reached out to the Chocolate Orangerie, but they declined to comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Police seize nearly $300K, drugs from Myrtle Beach area home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police seized nearly $300,000 and drugs from a Myrtle Beach area home as part of a narcotics investigation. Kelly Brosky, 43, and Dwayne Dunaway, 58, both of Myrtle Beach, were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to police. Police opened an investigation in […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
State
Florida State
Charleston, SC
Pets & Animals
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Dog#Service Animals#Sc#Wcbd
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman charged with forgery, falsifying tax documents

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue has announced the arrest of a Summerville woman for allegedly forging and furnishing a tax document. SCDOR agents arrested Aja Raniesha Simone Prioleau, 32, of Summerville, after she allegedly sent a forged certificate of pardon from the State Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCNC

'This is extremely dangerous': Outer Banks town asks tourists to stop leaving giant holes on the beach

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Firefighters along North Carolina's Outer Banks are asking beachgoers to stop leaving giant holes along the shore when they leave. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department posted two photos of large holes that were left unfilled on the beach last week. Firefighters got a call from someone about a large hole along North Virginia Dare Trail about a massive hole near the water.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WCBD Count on 2

These small SC towns were named best in the south by Southern Living

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a quick getaway? Three destinations in South Carolina made Southern Living’s list of the ‘South’s Best Small Towns’ in 2022. Beaufort made the list at #1 – the popular magazine said Beaufort, which sits along South Carolina’s coast between Hilton Head Island and Charleston, was a Lowcountry […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WBTW News13

New resort coming to Myrtle Beach oceanfront

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new resort is coming to the Myrtle Beach oceanfront after Holiday Inn Club Vacations acquired 16 acres of land along Ocean Boulevard to build a new resort. The new resort is be located across from Holiday Inn Club Vacations South Beach Resort between Damon’s restaurant and DoubleTree, according to […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

5 South Carolina destinations for the perfect day-trip

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Spring break is finally here, but faced with high gas prices, some might be rethinking travel plans. Others may be hitting the road anyways. According to a survey, 22% of American adults said they plan to travel for leisure in the next one to three months and while the price at the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies remove 57 dogs from South Carolina home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday seized 57 dogs from a Hollywood home. According to CCSO, deputies received a tip about the dogs, which were being kept at a home that was “set up as a dog rescue operation.” The dogs were being kept both outside and inside the home, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy