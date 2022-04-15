WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday will be another windy, chilly day in the Twin Cities, with some passing flurries of snow possible through the morning hours. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said temperatures were starting out below freezing across the state Monday morning. The metro will only reach a high of 38, about 20 degrees below average for this time of year. (credit: CBS) Wind chills will be in the 20s throughout Monday, making for a very chilly kickoff to the work week. In central-southern Minnesota, a wind advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as gusts reach as much as 50 mph. Slick spots are possible on roadways for the Monday morning commute due to the overnight snow. Tuesday and Thursday will be the dry days this week, while Wednesday will likely bring about a half-inch of rain. Temperatures will finally start to climb into the weekend, but it may be a wet and stormy couple days.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 53 MINUTES AGO