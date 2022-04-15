WA WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WAZ031-201100- Northeast Blue Mountains- .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower. 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of sprinkles and flurries in the. afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to...
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM WEDNESDAY TO. * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft at 14. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater. out to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 5 AM Wednesday to...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday will be another windy, chilly day in the Twin Cities, with some passing flurries of snow possible through the morning hours.
WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said temperatures were starting out below freezing across the state Monday morning. The metro will only reach a high of 38, about 20 degrees below average for this time of year.
(credit: CBS)
Wind chills will be in the 20s throughout Monday, making for a very chilly kickoff to the work week. In central-southern Minnesota, a wind advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as gusts reach as much as 50 mph.
Slick spots are possible on roadways for the Monday morning commute due to the overnight snow.
Tuesday and Thursday will be the dry days this week, while Wednesday will likely bring about a half-inch of rain.
Temperatures will finally start to climb into the weekend, but it may be a wet and stormy couple days.
The snowpack levels in the northern Rockies of Montana are at 103 percent of normal in the Sun-Teton-Marias, near Glacier National Park. However, that's the only place above normal for snowpack levels at the beginning of April in the state. In fact, directly east of the Sun-Teton-Marias region, the Milk River snow levels are at the opposite end of the scale - only 12 percent.
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Thursday for the Lake Tahoe area, where up to 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow is possible atop the snow-starved Sierra, with another storm on the way Saturday. “Winter weather is not done yet,” weather service...
The not-quite-official 24-hour weekend rainfall totals were nearly double the amount of precipitation that has been received so far this year, according to the National Weather Service. San Francisco International Airport recorded .40 inches of rain, while Fremont recorded .38 during the period starting Friday night and ending Saturday evening....
Comments / 0