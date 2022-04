At present time there are a handful of logical choices for the Dallas Cowboys with their first-round selection. The Cowboys own the 24th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft although team owner/president/general manager Jerry Jones did recently express an interest in trading up. To be fair, Dallas could move at a time that isn’t the first round. They have shown a tendency to do so in later rounds at times in the last 10 years, but it has been a decade since they climbed in the first round to draft Morris Claiborne.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO