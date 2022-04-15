ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

The Truck Driver Shortage Isn’t a New Issue — the Turnover Rate in 2019 Was 91%

By Produced by Digital Editors
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A labor shortage in the truck driver (or trucker) industry has been an issued long before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with a 91% turnover rate in...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 20

Bret Stuchell
2d ago

there is no such thing as a driver shortage. there is a shortage of people that refuse to be lied to about the compensation of the job. and the requirements of said job. if driver wages were the same as 1970 drivers would be making north ofc150k a year

Reply(4)
8
Brent Hibbard
2d ago

Maybe the only way America will understand and the ignorance of people how much stuff gets delivered by truck. Like everything they own in there house on there back and in there bellies was delivered by truck. This is why American truckers just need to stop for a week no trucks on the road for a week would buckle this country.

Reply(2)
2
Related
freightwaves.com

Viewpoint: Truck parking remains key industry issue

Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) Chairman Jim Ward describes our nation’s roads and bridges as a truck driver’s office, and good parking as their home away from home. But with only one truck parking space for every 11 drivers, the trucking industry desperately needs more parking. Truck drivers consistently...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Toyota owners could get cash rebates as company is forced to pay $2BILLION to thousands of Australians who bought faulty Hilux, Fortuner and Prado cars

Toyota could be forced to pay out almost $2 billion to Australian customers who were sold cars with faulty engine filters, after the auto giant lost a class action lawsuit. In a Federal Court judgment handed down on Thursday, Justice Michael Lee found thousands of people who bought some of the brand's top-selling cars were eligible for a payout.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Truck Driving#Trucking Companies#Trucks#Covid#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Is In Hot Water With Angry Customers Again

In the age of late-stage capitalism, corporate greed knows no bounds. It is a well-known fact that many American companies exploit cheap labor to manufacture goods at low costs. Why? To generate more profit for shareholders. We've seen these dubious tactics play out in the automotive industry too, and one of the biggest players, General Motors, has been found bending consumers over a barrel on numerous occasions. Who can forget the class action lawsuit against GM for the massive fire debacle that affected the Chevrolet Bolt EV not so long ago? Or that time it ignored a very serious issue with the Chevrolet Camaro? Well, the automotive giant's latest scandal has just hit, and Chevrolet Silverado and Tahoe owners are not happy.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Owners Could Receive $1.5 Billion Due To Faulty Engines

There's been lots of hype surrounding Toyota lately as the GR Corolla was revealed with 300 horsepower and a manual gearbox, but the brand has a great reputation when it comes to off-roading too, regardless of what Jeep says. In foreign markets like Australia and South Africa, the brand's excellence is legendary, but that doesn't mean that Toyota has been totally issue-free. In fact, the diesel particulate filters (DPFs) in a number of diesel-powered Toyotas in Australia were found to be faulty, which resulted in a class-action lawsuit being filed in Australian Federal Court in 2019. That lawsuit has now reached a conclusion, and the end result is that Toyota could have to pay as much as AU$2 billion (approximately $1.5 billion US) in damages.
CARS
Popculture

General Motors Recalls 680,000 Vehicles Due to Defect: See if You're Affected

General Motors is taking steps to recall over 680,000 of its vehicles due to a defect in the windshield wipers. The 2014-2015 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles are listed in the recall due to the defect that may result in the wipers failing. This is due to corroded ball joints or general wear on the joints over time.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

91K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy