ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

No wallet needed: Tech company implants microchip to let you pay with your hand

By Sam Sachs
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46cQNS_0fAO2wfN00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Would you get a chip implanted in your hand or arm to pay for things, instead of using a credit card or cash? For some, the answer is yes. A British-Polish tech startup, Walletmor, is giving customers the chance to leave their wallets at home through a microchip RFID payment device inserted under the skin.

“The implant can be installed in any part of the body under the skin, such as the hand,” Walletmor says in a promotional brochure. “It’s a replacement for a bulky wallet and is a convenient alternative to a credit card, or a device with a payment function, including a smartphone.”

Florida ranked No. 10 for syphilis in US

The implant is not yet available in the United States, and only about 200 people have gotten the implant so far, Walletmor said.

While getting the implant in the U.S. isn’t possible yet, customers who have the implant can use it anywhere that accepts contactless payment. Right now, the implant is only available in Europe.

Kiosks, readers and cash registers that allow cards to be tapped or digital wallets from a phone will all work with the biotech implant.

So how’s it work and what’s it cost?

Walletmor’s website lists the cost of the implant at $299 . The chip itself is about the size of a grain of rice, and uses a localized magnetic field to activate with payment scanners. The chip is coated in a “biopolymer,” what the company called a “medical plastic for the production of medical products” which they say has been tested for safety in a three-year period.

Installation of the device “is such a simple procedure that it can theoretically be done by yourself at home” with a kit that comes with the implant upon delivery. However, Walletmor recommends having the implant done at a hospital or medical facility “due to sanitary standards.” Medical clinics or body modification studios are also options for having the implantation performed, according to Walletmor, due to the potential need for local anesthesia.

“The implant is effective immediately after implantation,” and the “wound” from the process takes about four weeks to heal, Walletmor said. The process itself is only expected to take 15 minutes, with a “minimal skin incision.” Implant sites are recommended in the hand or just above the wrist.

Once installed, the chip can link with a third-party payment app. Walltemor’s press materials mention both iCard and Purewrist, though they say repeatedly that they are not officially involved with either company, and are not liable for issues with accounts for either one.

For payment, once you have an account with iCard or Purewrist, you load funds in through a bank transfer or card payment, similar to CashApp or Venmo.

“Once you link your Walletmor payment implant to your Purewrist wallet, it can be used to make payment using the funds in your account,” Walletmor said. “You can use a standard bank transfer or external debit or credit card to top up your Purewrist account.”

Part of the tech company’s pitch for people to get the implant is how it adds security. In addition to “not violat[ing] basic privacy principles,” the chip “does not track your location because it does not have GPS” or systems that could track user locations.

Nearly 200 guns blocked in Florida airports so far this year, TSA says

“Our payment implants use the same short-range near-field communication or NFC technology used by contactless payment cards,” according to Walletmor . “This means our implant has no battery and no power source of its own, nor does it transmit radio waves that could be intercepted.”

Additionally, it removes the risk of a stolen wallet or misplaced credit card or cash by being literally under the skin. The implant reportedly remains functional for five years, but Walletmor said they’ll soon offer an eight-year-long version.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

New Scam Coming From Your Own Cellphone Number

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A scam is circulating the nation and it’s coming from an unlikely source: your own cellphone number. Chris Welch, an editor and reviewer at “The Verge,” normally writes about how technology can help you. But on Monday the latest scam popped up on his phone: a text from himself. “To see it as your own number – there’s something weird and unsettling about that. And so I checked on Twitter, and sure enough, a big wave of people had gotten this text,” Welch explained. He said the text congratulates you for paying a bill and includes a link. Welch clicked on...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
SlashGear

You Can Now Add Your Driver's License To Apple Wallet - If You Live In This One State

The first U.S. state to support Apple Wallet has gone live. Users in one state can save their driver's license and state ID in their iPhones alongside credit cards and loyalty cards. Apple announced the feature alongside iOS 15 back in mid-2021, as a way to help iPhone and Apple Watch owners leave their physical wallets and purses at home, but its launch was eventually delayed. In September 2021, Apple revealed the list of initial states which would be adding support for the digital ID cards. Now, the first of those is turning on that feature, with Arizona allowing anybody with a state ID or AZ driver's license to add them as a digital version in their Apple Wallet.
CELL PHONES
NBC Chicago

The Routing Company Lets You Hail a Ride — on Public Transit

The Routing Company is bringing on-demand rides to public transportation. The service is already working in Houston and Seattle. The startup raised $15 million in new venture funding in a round led by Galvanize Climate Solutions. CEO James Cox was previously the head of global product at Uber. The Routing...
TRAFFIC
shefinds

3 Apps You Need To Remove From Your iPhone Immediately–They’re Ruining Your iPhone!

Great apps are what make your iPhone experience even better. From navigation apps to fun streaming apps that allow you to pass the time no matter where you roam, there is no shortage of apps that you can download in seconds and add to your collection. But it’s equally as important to know which apps are taxing on your phone’s battery or can snatch data and pose privacy concerns. Tech Expert Robert Welch, the CEO of Projector1, shares the three apps you need to remove from your iPhone immediately — they’re ruining your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Company#Microchip#Gps#Implant#British#Rfid#Kiosks
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete This One App On Your iPhone To Increase Its Battery Life

When your iPhone battery dies after a few hours and renders your phone impossible to use for most of the day, you know you have unresolved tech issues on your hands. You don’t have to (and shouldn’t) be satisfied with a less-than-stellar phone experience, especially given the fact that you invested a lot in your phone. One way to instantly increase battery power is by simply trimming certain apps off of your device. And although deleting apps can be painful, you will get used to not having them AND can benefit from a better overall iPhone experience when your phone is free of these battery-sucking culprits. Apple experts say you should delete this one app on your iPhone to increase its battery life.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

‘I’m A Tech Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’

That app you just downloaded can seem like a lot of fun at first — or it may be one of the more convenient and practical apps you’ve ever used. But, unbeknownst to you, it could also be the source of myriad privacy and security woes. Some apps are simply worse for your security than others, and knowing which apps are suspect amongst tech experts is a good way to avoid giving away data you never intended to part ways with. Tech Expert Venessa Ezekiel, the Lead Editor at Oofloo, says this is the one app she recommends all iPhone users delete immediately to boost your security and privacy.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Electronics
WFLA

WFLA

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy