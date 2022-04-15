REVIEW: Dion’s music electrifies ‘The Wanderer’ at Paper Mill Playhouse

Name: Shannon Jordy, partner David, and two dogs, Pal and Poppy. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: David and I have been working toward a space that’s more like a grownup Pee Wee’s Playhouse, and less like Pottery Barn. The furniture and decor have come together in fits and starts, usually when I’m at home during long periods, like grad school and the pandemic, and start obsessing about the apartment. We’ve always aimed for colorful and modern, with cheeky elements, toys, and lots and lots of books. We’ve managed to take an awkwardly sized main room and divide it up into distinctive dining, living, and now office areas with rugs and furniture chosen specifically for the space they inhabit. And I don’t know how the dogs stayed out of these photos.

