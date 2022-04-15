ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford County, VA

Police say Virginia day care owner exposed toddlers to chemical found in cannabis

By KEITH EPPS The Free Lance-Star
 2 days ago

A Stafford County day care owner has been charged with three felony offenses after three 1-year-old children under her care were determined to have a psychoactive compound found in cannabis in their systems, police said. Stafford Sheriff's Maj. Shawn...

