ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The mother of a transgender child in Texas says she lives in a near-constant panic attack

By Michael Hagerty
houstonpublicmedia.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListening to a recent conversation on Houston Matters gave Ann Elder a panic attack. That’s because she’s the mother of a transgender child who fully transitioned at the age of 7 and is now 16. The conversation was about...

www.houstonpublicmedia.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Police say Texas mother tried to give baby away to strangers on street

A mother in Texas has been arrested after she allegedly tried to give her baby away to strangers on a street.Police say the bizarre incident took place on Sunday morning in Corpus Christi, where witnesses saw Yessenia Cardenas, 25, walking down Comanche Street with her two-week-old baby in her arms, offering her to pedestrians.“The reporting parties told officers that they stopped to speak with Yessenia, and it was at this time that she offered the infant to them,” the Corpus Christi Police Department said in a statement. “The witnesses took possession of the child and immediately called 911.”Thanks to that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

'Cinderella phenomenon': Why some abusive parents target one child

Cinderella is supposed to be a fairy tale, but for some her story is a dark, relatable reality. When Ari Sherfield's stepfather entered her life, everything changed. At 7, she was put in charge of housework and taking care of her younger siblings. She was also the only one in her family who was physically abused, at times for inane things like "breathing too hard."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Society
Local
Texas Health
Daily Mail

Mother-to-be is convinced her baby girl is going to be trouble after she's spotted flipping the bird TWICE in her scans

A mother-to-be is convinced her unborn daughter is going to be 'trouble' after she was spotted swearing twice in 3D baby scans. Ang Slater from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, went for an ultrasound when she was 25-weeks pregnant last month but was stunned when her unborn baby girl made some unmistakable hand gestures - giving the middle finger in one snap and sticking two fingers up in another.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Long Beach Tribune

Daycare worker who grabbed infant by the ponytail and threw the child to the ground causing the ponytail to become detached from the head is indicted, the daycare’s license is officially suspended

Working parents are having hard times when they have to find proper, safe and convenient daycare facility to look over their children, especially when it comes to infants. The increasing number of incidents with daycare workers in the last couple of years additionally makes the parents’ decision much more complicated when it comes to choosing the best daycare option for their children.
OHIO STATE
Nashville News Hub

“She was denied admittance to labor and delivery a couple of times”, Pregnant mother gave birth to her baby at a convenience store after being turned away from the hospital

The pregnant woman gave birth to her baby at a convenience store after being turned away from the hospital, her husband said. At 39 weeks pregnant, the mother of two said that she tried to get a bed at the hospital, but the doctors wouldn’t consider her for admittance until she reached five centimeters. The pregnant mother said that it reportedly took them about 30 minutes to get to the hospital from their home. Unfortunately, their baby son had no intentions of holding back.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Distractify

Husband’s Horrifying Solution to His Sister-In-Law’s Crying Baby Has People in Shock

It's understandable why people are possessive of their homes, especially in America. Owning a house is becoming less and less of a possibility for folks and with rising property taxes and mass buyouts of land. Then there's the fact that property taxes are constantly increasing in many counties all across the country, meaning that even if you do own your home outright, the cost of just keeping what's already yours goes up every year or so.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lincoln Report

Woman Shares Info About Abandoning a Newborn Baby

A TikTok video (see below) featuring a glimpse into how to properly give up one's newborn has been viewed more than 9 million times since it was published. There are many reasons why a new mother may not be able to care for their newborn. Among them are:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender#Child Abuse#Child Welfare#Child Protective Services#Racism#Cps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
SCDNReports

Toddlers hospitalized after eating pot-laced snacks at Virginia Daycare

Toddlers hospitalized after eating pot-laced snacks at Virginia DaycareVirginia Sheriff. On March 2nd Deputy A.J. Deasy responded to Stafford Hospital Center for several toddlers with exposure to THC. Three children, all one year of age, were taken for treatment in the emergency room after their parents observed lethargic and uncoordinated behavior as well as glassy, bloodshot eyes.
KIDS
SFGate

How to Respond to Workplace Panic Attacks

Even if you haven’t watched an episode, you probably have a working understanding of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, the surprise hit about a American football coach who brings his relentless positivity across the pond to manage an English Premier League soccer team. It’s a great show, and as...
APPLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy