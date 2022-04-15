San Francisco Giants at Cleveland Guardians odds, picks and predictions

Cleveland Guardians infielder Andres Gimenez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Gimenez is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani. Our models project Gimenez for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
LINE: Brewers -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. Milwaukee went 95-67 overall and 45-36 at home a season ago. The Brewers slugged .396 with a .317 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season. St....
Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Phillips is getting the nod in center field while batting seventh in the order versus White Sox starter Michael Kopech. In 15 plate appearances this season, Phillips has a .143...
Two teams on opposite ends of the National League will face off in a Saturday matinee, as the Arizona Diamondbacks (2-5) take on the New York Mets (6-2). The Diamondbacks are struggling mightily on offense, scoring the second fewest runs in baseball this season with just 18 through their first seven games. The Mets, on the other hand, are tied for second in the Majors with 44 runs scored through their first eight contests.
The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
Throughout his Hall of Fame NFL career, Charles Woodson played against a plethora of elite running backs. But one man that he never had the chance to face is Woodson’s pick for the best to ever play the position. On Friday night, the Pro Football Hall of Fame posted a fill-in-the-blank tweet asking followers who the best running back of all-time is.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Major League Baseball home openers in Cleveland are always filled with excited fans, packed seats and, occasionally, questionable weather. Cleveland is 63-58 in home openers -- some sunny and some snowy. Cleveland opens a rare new chapter in 2022, taking Progressive Field for the first time as...
The Oakland Athletics listed Stephen Vogt as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vogt will bat seventh and handle catching duties Sunday, while Sean Murphy switches to DH and Jed Lowrie hits the bench. Vogt has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and has yet to...
CLEVELAND -- The Giants haven't yet had the powerful attack that became a hallmark of the 107-win club, but that hasn't mattered. Their pitching staff has the lowest ERA in the National League at the moment, and every day it seems like a different hitter steps up to provide enough breathing room.
LINE: Giants -116, Guardians -104; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Cleveland Guardians. Cleveland had an 80-82 record overall and a 40-41 record in home games last season. The Guardians averaged 7.8 hits...
The Cincinnati Reds will attempt to avoid the sweep as they complete a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chavez Ravine. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red-Dodgers prediction and pick. The Dodgers defeated the Reds 5-2 on Saturday night to take the...
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is back in the staring lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Guardians. The Giants held Yastrzemski out of the lineup on Wednesday against a left-hander and then they had Thursday off. He is back in right field and the leadoff spot for Friday's opener. Heliot Ramos, who filled in at right field on Wednesday, has been optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.
LINE: Giants -129, Guardians +108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will attempt to prolong a four-game win streak with a victory against the Cleveland Guardians. Cleveland had an 80-82 record overall and a 40-41 record in home games last season. The Guardians slugged .407...
CLEVELAND -- As they flew to Cleveland on Wednesday afternoon, the Brandons had combined for nearly 2,700 big league games, but neither had taken an at-bat at Progressive Field. They've looked right at home while helping the Giants to two wins in two games. A night after Brandon Crawford's homer...
Comments / 0