Franklin, TN

Family of 5 escapes Franklin house fire

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family in Franklin escaped an overnight fire early Friday morning that “significantly” damaged their home.

Around 1:30 a.m., crews were called to the home on Stonewater Boulevard and reportedly found the garage on fire. Officials with the Franklin Fire Department (FFD) said the blaze quickly spread to a bonus room and attic space.

A family is displaced after a house caught fire in Frankin early Friday morning. (Courtesy: Franklin Fire Department)

Fire Marshal Andy King said smoke alarms alerted the family. All five family members, including their two dogs and guinea pig, escaped unharmed. As of 10 a.m. Friday, officials said a pet cat was still unaccounted for but is believed to be outside. The family is now displaced.

King said the fire started in the garage near where the golf cart was parked. Damage is estimated at $700,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

