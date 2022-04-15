ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

Man charged with burglary after entering woman’s home in Sherman

By KXII Staff
KXII.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man in Sherman is being charged with burglary of a...

www.kxii.com

Comments / 1

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Repeat offender: Odessa man arrested for punching wife, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after police said he punched his wife. Ruben Brito, 32, has been charged with Assault/ Family Violence.  According to an affidavit, on April 8, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 800 block of Summer Avenue to investigate a disturbance. […]
ODESSA, TX
WKRG News 5

Man charged for woman’s murder in Escambia Co.

UPDATE (9:59 p.m.): The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a 72-year-old man was charged with 2nd-degree murder. The charges come after a woman died from a gunshot wound to the chest. Deputies believe the shooting happened after the man and the woman got into an argument. The man got a shotgun and shot her […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Sherman, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Sherman, TX
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Man pleads guilty in 2 slayings, string of rapes in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors say a man who pleaded guilty to killing two women and committing a string of rapes in Texas has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Tarrant County district attorney’s office said 28-year-old Reginald Kimbro pleaded guilty Friday in...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Kxii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy