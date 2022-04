Dwayne Haskins' alma mater honored him on Saturday at Ohio State's spring football game at home in Columbus. The program held a moment of silence before kickoff in front of a reported 60,007 fans and the late quarterback's initials were painted near the 5-yard line at Ohio Stadium. The players' helmets featured his initials, "DH," and coaches had matching pins. There was also a memorial outside of the stadium that was set up by fans and alumni, per NFL Media.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO