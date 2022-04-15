ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Asian-American heritage day is back at nuclear museum

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SMU9s_0fANyLYk00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science is celebrating the cultural traditions of ethnic groups from Asia and the Pacific. They’re preparing to host the 25th Annual Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Day event next month.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 7, between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Everything from lion dancers and Taiko drumming, to origami demos, will be presented throughout the day. The events will be included in the normal admission price to the museum.

Deputy director of the museum Jennifer Hayden says there’s something for everyone. “I usually bring my family – all members can come in and just experience this beautiful day. It’s very engaging and just something fun to do on a Saturday and be around some culture, heritage, all kinds of things,” she says.

More information is available on the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Man arrested just three days after being released from jail

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused thief has been arrested again just three days after being released from jail. Alfredo Montes was released from the Lea County Detention Center on Mar. 28. Then Mar. 31, Montes was caught with stolen metal items. He also had two active arrest warrants for two catalytic converter thefts on Mar. 16. […]
HOBBS, NM
KRQE News 13

Roswell man arrested for murder of teenage roommate

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell Police have arrested a 19-year-old for the murder of his 17-year-old roommate. Police believe Darin Penn shot Mason Mayes in the head while high on drugs and delusional. Officers were called at around 7 a.m. on Saturday to the Spring River Luxury Apartments where they found Mayes on the balcony. Officers found […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Which New Mexico cities sold the most cannabis?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You might have already heard that the first weekend of retail recreational cannabis sales brought more than $3.5 million in purchases. But which communities had the most cannabis customers? Across New Mexico, buyers made nearly 58,000 adult-use cannabis purchases from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3. Now, new data from the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KEDM

The NELA Delta African American Heritage Museum hosts A Quilted History exhibit

The Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum will welcome Carolyn Smith-Williams on Saturday, March 26 at 1 p.m. Carolyn Smith-Williams, born in Strong, AR. attended Gardner High School in Strong. She is an alumnus of AM&N in Pine Bluff, AR. She is retired from the United States Navy. In 1999, she founded The Quilted History, an organization dedicated to the sole purpose of educating everyone that she could about the history of people of color.
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Entertainment
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of stealing thousands from former employer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former IT worker is facing charges for stealing thousands from his former employer. Investigators say 37-year-old Alexander Sutton worked for House of Sanjevani, a holistic wellness center on Paseo near Ventura. In July of 2020, the owner of the business noticed a dramatic drop in sales. The FBI turned their sights to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

FBI search for information on Navajo Nation death

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for any information about a shooting death on the Navajo Nation. The body of Zachariah Shorty was found in July 2020 in a field in Nenahnezad. That’s off Highway 64 between Farmington and Shiprock. If you know anything, contact the FBI.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Woman arrested for shoplifting with stolen gun at Cottonwood Mall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman accused of shoplifting and threatening employees at Cottonwood Mall with a stolen gun is now behind bars. Albuquerque police responded to the shoplifting call at Cottonwood Mall around 7:00 p.m. When police approached the suspect, Jaclyn Williams, they say she ran off. Officers were able to catch Williams and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Driver dies while passing another vehicle on Comanche

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash in northeast Albuquerque that happened in the area of Comanche and Carlisle Friday night. A witness told police she saw a white Chevy Trailblazer pass her at a high rate of speed heading west on Comanche and lost control. The Chevy then struck the curb […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Museum#Heritage Day#Asian American#Pacific Islander Heritage#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Woman accused of opening fire outside Walmart is arrested, charged

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman accused of opening fire outside an Albuquerque Walmart is now facing 20 charges after being arrested in Oklahoma last month. On Monday, Brianna Garcia was indicted on charges including shoplifting and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Garcia is accused of shoplifting from a number of stores across the city including […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

1 dead in northeast Albuquerque gas station shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police responded to reports of shots fired Friday evening at the Maverik Gas Station at 3737 Princeton St. NE. Police say there was a dispute at the gas station and multiple shots were fired. A vehicle backed up during the dispute and hit a gas pump, damaging it along with the back […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSP capture inmates who escaped in transport van

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police report that three prisoners who had stolen a McKinley County Sheriff’s Office transport van Monday have been captured. According to NMSP, Josh Hall, 35, of Milan, NM, Rickie Billie, 36, of Albuquerque, NM, and LaCosta Reeves, 45, of Gallup, NM, was being transported by a McKinley County Sheriff’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman arrested for setting car on fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A serial offender is behind bars after police say she set the inside of a car on fire. Officers were called out Friday to northeast Albuquerque after a man called police, saying 31-year-old Sarah Zaragoza had hit him. He told police he came to help Zaragoza but when she got into his […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO investigates homicide near Route 66 Casino

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies are investigating a homicide near Route 66 Casino. Deputies say on Mar. 26, target shooters found 32-year-old Jesus Alberto Lugo Valle dead on the Rio Puerco Mesa near the casino. They say Jesus is a Mexican national and is believed to have been living in New Mexico for the last […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Fatal semi crash on I-40 west of Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – McKinley County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating what caused a fatal crash involving a semi. Deputies say it happened early Sunday morning when a car and semi crashed on I-40 near mile marker 15. According to deputies one person died in the crash. State Police were called in to divert traffic for several […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sinkhole swallows car in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The intersection of University and Menaul is still closed Friday morning due to a sinkhole. Thursday afternoon The Albuquerque Police Department had shut down traffic on University at Menaul after a crash occurred involving a fire hydrant. The water from the hydrant then created a sinkhole. Albuquerque Water Authority says they have […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Robber disappears after giving ankle monitor to clerk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a convicted robber who disappeared after handing her ankle monitor to a gas station clerk. Charissa Kee was placed on GPS monitoring in February after prosecutors say she stole a car while on probation for a robbery conviction. Less than three weeks later, officers got an alert she […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSP searching for escaped inmate in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Corrections Department and New Mexico State Police are searching for an inmate that walked off assignment Tuesday afternoon in Rio Rancho. Officials are encouraging nearby residents to remain indoors and secure their homes and vehicles. A work crew from the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility’s minimum-security unit was out […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Roswell couple convicted of stealing more than $1M from restaurant

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Today the Attorney General announced Brian Casaus and his wife Tammy Casaus were convicted of stealing more than $1M from Cattle Baron in Roswell. An investigation revealed the couple were able to funnel money into their personal accounts. Investigators say Brian used his position in charge of payroll to funnel money into the […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy