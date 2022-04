Another rise in COVID-19 cases is likely coming to the U.S. in the next few weeks as BA.2, a more contagious subvariant of omicron, hits more of the country. The subvariant, which has already become the dominant strain in Europe, is around 50 to 60% more transmissible than omicron, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said Sunday on This Week. But on the positive side, it does not appear to cause more severe infections, and vaccines are still effective against BA.2.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 27 DAYS AGO