ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Newman Regional Health’s Diabetes Community Health Fair offers guidance on carbs, recipes

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you may be struggling with diabetes and are looking to change your diet, it’s now pretty easy to find recipes that can help. Just ask Wilma Malone, Newman Regional Health Clinical Dietician and Diabetes Education Quality...

kvoe.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The 3 Worst ‘Healthy’ Snacks To Eat For Weight Loss, Dietitians Warn

It’s a common misconception that snacking is a leading cause of weight gain, and while eating anything in excess is not good for you, it’s actually perfectly healthy to snack in between meals to properly nourish your body and have ample energy throughout the day. There are some snacks like apples and nut butter or carrots and hummus that offer a great balance of carbs and healthy fats, making them more likely to satiate you and reduce overeating later in the day. However, there are other options that are marketed as healthy that may not actually be as great for your body as the diet industry would like you to think.
WEIGHT LOSS
Taste Of Home

Are Bananas Safe for People with Diabetes?

You might believe that bananas are a fruit to avoid if you’re watching your blood sugar. But it’s not necessary to cut them out completely. You can enjoy this delicious, easy-to-find fruit (and even give your health a boost) so long as you know the best ways to eat them.
NUTRITION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emporia, KS
Health
City
Emporia, KS
Local
Kansas Health
LIVESTRONG.com

The One Snack a Dietitian Wants You to Eat Every Day for Longevity

While picking on potato chips doesn't deliver much in the way of nutrients, choosing the right kind of snack can positively affect your health today ​and​ in the future. Yep, if you're strategic about your snack choice, these itty-bitty in-between bites boast big benefits, like helping to fight off harmful free radicals and prevent serious diseases. One snack option offers all this and more. We're talking about nuts, folks.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: The One Processed Food You Should Stop Eating Immediately For High Cholesterol

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While uncontrollable things like genetics and aging can make you predisposed, your lifestyle, specifically diet and exercise, are two of the biggest factors that raise your risk. One thing in particular that you should be aware of when monitoring your heart health is your cholesterol levels.
DIETS
MedicalXpress

Study shows 100g of cranberries a day improves cardiovascular health

A new clinical trial found daily consumption of cranberries for one month improved cardiovascular function in healthy men. The new study, published today in Food & Function, included 45 healthy men who consumed whole cranberry powder equivalent to 100g of fresh cranberries per day (9 g powder) or a placebo for one month. Those consuming cranberry had a significant improvement in flow-mediated dilation (FMD), which signals improvement of heart and blood vessel function. FMD is considered a sensitive biomarker of cardiovascular disease risk and measures how blood vessels widen when blood flow increases.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Health Fair#Carbs#Newman Regional Health
Lima News

Caffeine’s effects on blood sugar and blood pressure

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I love to drink coffee. I often have multiple cups a day. Recently, I was diagnosed with diabetes and high blood pressure. My doctor advised that I may want to cut back on my beverage of choice, as it is not good for my blood sugar or blood pressure. Can you provide some insight, as I thought coffee was good for my health?
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
Recipes
LiveScience

Can you take probiotics to lose weight?

Can you take probiotics to lose weight? They have plenty of benefits, from keeping your digestive system healthy to improving your mood, but is weight loss one of them?. Defined by the World Health Organization as “live microorganisms which, when administered in adequate amounts, confer a health benefit on the host,” probiotics live in your colon and other parts of the body, and are most likely to be found in fermented foods or supplements.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: This Is The Best Low-Fat Snack To Eat Before Bed For Weight Loss

Losing weight healthily is all about eating the right foods when you are hungry, hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule. With that said, what you eat and when you eat matters, as health experts often swear by meal planning and preparing food ahead of time to help structure your day. If you find yourself hungry after dinner and before bed and are worried about potential weight gain hindering your weight loss efforts, read on for snacking advice from dietitians. We checked in with registered dietitians: Rebecca Schilling, RDN, LDN at Dietitians Delivered PLLC, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, of Health Canal and Katie Tomaschko, MS, RDN of Sporting Smiles for a tasty (and super healthy!) suggestion.
DIETS
MedicalXpress

New study reveals that healthy plant-based diets are associated with a lower risk of developing diabetes

New research published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]) finds that the consumption of healthy plant-based foods, including fruits, vegetables, nuts, coffee, and legumes, is associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D) in generally healthy people and support their role in diabetes prevention.
BOSTON, MA
ValleyCentral

Health, nutrition experts discuss diabetes situation in RGV

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley is facing a diabetes epidemic. Wednesday, South Texas Health System and South Texas College held a panel discussion about the challenges communities face. Type two diabetes is the most common form of diabetes and is typically related to poor diet and exercise which is a common problem […]
MCALLEN, TX
shefinds

Nutritionists Swear By This Whole Grain Breakfast To Speed Up Fat Loss

Breakfast truly is the most important meal of the day, and for anyone trying to lose weight, it’s essential to never miss this step. While you’re at it, starting the day off with energy-filled, satiating foods is the way to go, which is why countless experts swear by having whole grains first thing in the morning. Whole grains are naturally high in fiber, which keeps you fuller for longer and able to maintain a healthy body weight (and lose more if desired!)
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy