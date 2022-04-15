ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, WI

Butler vehicle theft; taken from Kwik Trip, 2 suspects sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUTLER, Wis. - The Butler Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft that took place on April 8 at the Kwik Trip on Arden Place. It happened around 5 a.m. The vehicle taken in this theft was a 2004 Chevrolet...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit Police looking for theft suspect

BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — Beloit Police needs the community’s help in identifying someone who was caught stealing on camera. Officers said that he stole from a local store two times, walking out without paying for items. He drove off in a white Smart car both times. He is a white male with brown hair and […]
BELOIT, WI
KFVS12

Suspect sought in Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police officers responding to a shots fired call on Sunday afternoon, March 20, found a gunshot victim. They were called to the 500 block of East Main Street just before 3 p.m. to investigate. When they arrived and found a shooting victim, the officers started...
CARBONDALE, IL
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Butler, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Beverly store owner closing for good after latest robbery: 'He just didn't care about anything'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A thief captured on camera while going on a stealing spree, taking tens of thousands of dollars worth of clothing and purses from a Beverly store.As CBS 2's Steven Graves reported, the burglary hit the shop so hard that its owner is taking drastic measures. Thefts of items worth more than $30,000 hit any small business hard.That is why this owner said this "open" sign will most likely never light up again. Jessica Nguyen, owner of Jessica's Boutique in Chicago's West Beverly neighborhood, will tell you..."Yes, I had a lot of clothes!" she said.She got into...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kwik Trip#Theft#Wi#Ans1886#The App Store#Google Play
CBS Chicago

Woman shot, killed while driving in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is killed after being shot while driving in the Little Village neighborhood Friday night. Police said around 11:43 p.m., Folashade Mordi, 25, was driving in the 2400 block of South Homan when an unknown offender shot into the vehicle from an unknown direction. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the left side of the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel, according to police.  No one is in custody, Area four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS 58

Vehicle captured driving recklessly before crashing into parked car; MPD investigating

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating after a wild video showed a vehicle driving recklessly outside Marshall High School. It's another reckless driver in Milwaukee at it again. The video shows the driver swerving left to right. He drives up on the curb, almost hitting two students, and then crashes into a parked car. It happened near 64th and Fiebrantz on Thursday, March 14.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Chicago

Two killed, two injured when car wraps around tree in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were killed and two others were seriously injured Monday night when a sport-utility vehicle wrapped around the a tree in Washington Park.The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. at Morgan and Rainey drives in the park. The two curving east-west roads run through the park to connect Garfield Boulevard to the west in the Washington Park neighborhood, and 55th Street to the east in Hyde Park.Police said a red sport-utility vehicle was headed east on Morgan Drive with four people inside. The SUV sideswiped the door of a silver Chrysler sedan that was also headed east. The SUV then went on to strike a tree.The 35-year-old man driving the SUV was extricated and was pronounced dead. A 23-year-old woman in the SUV also died.Two men, ages 19 and 21, were also extricated and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with unspecified injuries to their bodies.The driver of the Chrysler was not injured.Video from the scene showed a wrecked car wrapped around a tree. Dozens of firefighters were seen trying to cut the car away from the tree.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISN

Group hangs racist banner in downtown Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police are investigating after a group of men hung a racist banner off the transit center Thursday. It was up for only a matter of minutes before police pulled it down. In the wake of the Waukesha Parade tragedy, police said they've seen a disturbing...
WAUKESHA, WI
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘Massive crime spree’: Zion man, with help from brother, allegedly committed 60 burglaries in Illinois and Wisconsin

Police say a Zion man, with the help of his half-brother, committed approximately 60 burglaries in Lake County and bordering counties in a “massive crime spree” dating back to last summer. In November, police served a search warrant at a residence where Kwantrell C. Williams, 24, and Markeece M. Muhammad, 23, resided in the 2300 […]
ZION, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Glass falls from Chase Tower in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A rare high wind warning was issued Thursday for Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties. Gusts of 50 mph rushed through downtown. Those high winds could be to blame for a broken window on the 15th floor of Chase Tower downtown. "The wind gusts is kind of the big...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine County Eye

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Fatal Accident

BRISTOL – The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a single-vehicle accident that killed a driver here Sunday afternoon. Kenosha County deputies and fire/rescue personnel from the Village of Bristol and the City of Kenosha responded to the reported crash in the 7700 block of the I-94 West Frontage Road about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. According to initial reports, the driver of a northbound Jeep Grand Cherokee failed to negotiate a curve and struck a barrier. The vehicle caught fire and the driver was pulled out by a passerby.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls fatal crash following pursuit, Milwaukee man dead

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is dead, and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man injured in a crash in Menomonee Falls early Wednesday, April 13. The crash happened following a police pursuit a short time earlier. A news release says shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Menomonee Falls Police...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy