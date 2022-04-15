ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Caprock ROTC Champs At Nationals

By Chuck Williams
 2 days ago

Caprock High School’s Junior ROTC Program won the Marine Corps Junior ROTC National...

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo bodybuilder wins 1st in national competition

After competing and placing 1st in three categories during the December 2021 National Physique Committee National Championship, International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness pro Adriana Izaguirre returned to her three children, family and her trainees. On Monday, she was recognized by the county for her success in Orlando, FL and she spoke about her role as a role model in the community.
LAREDO, TX
MyWabashValley.com

Rose-Hulman ROTC recognized with MacArthur Award

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An area ROTC program has been recognized as the best in its region with the prestigious MacArthur Award. Rose-Hulman’s Army Reserved Officers’ Training Corps unit has earned this year’s MacArthur Award as the top program in the military’s 7th Brigade, a region that covers 38 universities and colleges in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan, and Tennessee.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Villages Daily Sun

Senior Games finally back at starting line

Though Avis Vaught's involvement in The Villages Senior Games goes back 15 editions, her passion for the athletic showcase comes across as fresh as the early years. Some of that may have to do with the fact the Village of Belvedere dynamo is finally recovered from surgeries on both of her shoulders. No less significant, though, is simply that the Games are back.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WMBB

Local disc golfer showing that girls like disc golf too

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Majette Disc Golf Course held its second annual Northwest Florida Disc Golf Championship on Saturday. Participant Violet Holst, an eighth-grader, plans to play in the Junior World tournament in a couple of months. “I love disc golf and the community and I’ve definitely like grown,” Holst said. “And my skills […]
GOLF

