Chicago, IL

Half of the public thinks parents should have more say in school curriculum: Poll

By Jeremiah Poff
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalf of America thinks both parents do not have enough influence over classroom curriculum, according to a new poll , including nearly 40% of Democrats . The new poll from the University of Chicago 's Harris School of Public Policy and the Associated Press found exactly 50% think parents do not...

Comments / 13

Concerned@
2d ago

The education system in the US is a failure, school started focusing on social issue and are no loaner interested in teaching our children the skills they will need to prosper and become contributing members of society. Some of the other commentators mentioned the only options parents have is to home school or private schools, I agree all parents should be able to have to choose the school for their children. School vouchers should be provided to those parents, School vouchers eliminate the need for parents to pay twice for their children’s education: once in tax dollars and again in tuition costs.

Reply(1)
5
FFG22
2d ago

Since when did public schools stop working for the public and the public became servants to the public schools?

Reply(1)
6
Jane Marsha Eason Dagenhart
2d ago

If parents want more say in education, they have two very simple solutions. (1) homeschool your children so you have complete control over what your children learn (2) find a private school that conforms to your ideas of what your children learn. Parents should not be permitted to mandate what public schools teach. These schools are for all children and are supported by tax money. Professional educators determine curriculum. Professional educators teach this curriculum. I am speaking based on 38 1/2 years teaching in public education. If these parents want to override these professionals, they can find an accredited teacher educational program and become professionals themselves.

Reply(4)
5
