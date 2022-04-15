ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Billy Napier reveals what next steps are for Florida in transfer portal

By Nick Schultz about 5 hours
 2 days ago
James Gilbert/Getty Images

Spring ball is almost in the books, which means another wave of transfer portal additions could be on the horizon. Florida coach Billy Napier has hinted at more additions from the portal, and he continued that after the Gators’ Orange and Blue spring game on Thursday.

Napier outlined the next steps for his group in the portal in his press conference. At least, he did so as best he could after saying he didn’t know if it was something he’d answer in a press conference setting. Still, he gave a fairly detailed answer.

“I think we’re looking for players that will make our team better,” Napier said. “From a personnel standpoint, and everything that we do, we want to make every decision in the best interest of the team. There’ll be an opportunity. I don’t necessarily think we’ll turn down any good player that can get into our two-deep and make our team better. That’s what we’re looking for.”

Since Napier took over, the Gators brought in five transfers from the portal. Among the additions is former Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller, who Napier praised during the Orange and Blue game. Miller was ranked as the No. 38 transfer in the portal this offseason, according to the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings.

Billy Napier on Jack Miller: ‘I’m glad he’s on our team’

Since Billy Napier took over as Florida‘s coach, he has been forced to deal with some turnover in his quarterback room. Emory Jones is in the transfer portal, and now Miller is in from Ohio State.

The Gators headman had some thoughts on Miller’s first half of the spring game on Thursday, but added he’s happy with the addition.

Miller played three quarters of Florida’s spring game on Thursday, completing 13 of 23 passes for 121 yards while also throwing an interception. Those numbers were different from Anthony Richardson’s stats, though. He completed 15 of 20 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns through three periods.

Still, Napier seems happy with where Miller’s at as he adjusts to the offense. He’ll probably end up behind Richardson on the depth chat, but Napier said that’s not a bad thing. He added Miller still has room to improve, and the second unit has to get better, as well.

“The main issue is when you play quarterback, it’s about the players around you,” Napier said. “They’ve got to play well. A lot of times, the quarterback gets a lot of the credit and a lot of the blame and often times, it’s the players around him. If they’re playing well, the quarterback typically plays well. We need more consistency from that second group.

“I’m confident in [Miller]. He’s moved our team throughout the entire spring. I’m glad he’s on our team.”

