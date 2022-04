Dancing With the Stars will no longer air on ABC, and some fans think Tyra Banks is to blame. The reality competition has been riding a wave of changes in recent years, starting with the unceremonious ousting of co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Banks replaced them as the show underwent major production and presentation tweaks, mostly due to COVID-19. All these changes have irritated a large section of DWTS viewers, and Banks takes most of the heat. Many are crediting this just-announced move to Disney+ to Banks' failings as a host.

