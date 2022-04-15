August ballot to include proposals for library, ambulance service

HARBOR SPRINGS — Harbor Springs officials this week approved the ballot language for their second attempt to uncap their millage restrictions. That measure, which will be decided in the August election, is one attempt at bringing in more revenues to the city as Harbor Springs’ general fund has grown more strained in recent years. But a second strategy to increase revenues and diversify the city’s funding sources proved more complicated. Officials have been discussing another ballot issue to implement paid parking in some downtown areas, but city council members were torn on whether now was the right time to ask voters for that change.

