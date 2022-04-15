ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MI

August ballot to include proposals for library, ambulance service

 2 days ago

St. Clair County Commissioners late last week approving two millage proposals that will be placed on this coming August’s primary ballot. Commissioner Jorja Baldwin says voters will be asked whether or not to approve increases...

