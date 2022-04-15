ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar Tree recalls more than one million hot glue guns due to fire and burn hazards

By Amanda Mason
The Consumer Product and Safety Commission (CPSD) issued a recall on April 14, 2022, posting that Dollar Tree stores recalled more than one million Crafter’s Square Glue Guns.

CPSD said that “glue guns can malfunction when plugged in, posing fire and burn hazards.” Dollar Tree reported that seven people experienced electrical malfunctions and four fires, with one person suffering from skin irritation.

  • Name: Crafter’s Square Glue Guns
  • Description: The glue guns have a silver UL listed label located above the handle with “GLUE GUN” and “XY-15302” printed on the label.
  • Sold in Stores: Dollar Tree stores nationwide from August 2020 through February 2022 and Family Dollar stores nationwide from January 2022 through February 2022.
  • Sold Online: At www.dollartree.com from August 2021 through February 2022 for about $1.
  • Importer(s): Greenbrier International Inc., a subsidiary of Dollar Tree, of Chesapeake, Virginia
  • Manufactured In: China
  • Recall number: 22-120
According to CPSD, consumers should immediately stop using Crafter’s Square Glue Gun, and you can get a full refund if you return the glue gun to any Dollar Tree or Family Dollar store. “Online purchasers will be contacted directly with further instructions,” said a CPSD report.

