Looking forward to the Stanley: An inside tour

“As average as it gets” with “very basic architecture” is how Lee Thornley, the founder of tile company Bert & May, describes the 1950s house near the historic town of York, in the north of England, that he shares with his partner, Phil, and their two daughters. The property isn’t a grand one with a massive driveway, but its breezy layout, manicured lawn, and tranquil village plot signaled potential when the couple first saw the place. Having previously lived in much older properties that were packed with charm, the idea of taking on a blank canvas proved to be a selling point. “It struck me as the perfect moment to do something Scandinavian and material based,” says Thornley.
